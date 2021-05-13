NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mimeo Photos, the premium, customizable photo product solution announced the launch of its app for Android. Mimeo Photos' users can now create their photo projects directly from their Android device where most of their pictures are captured and stored, making it a seamless process to order premium photo goods on the go. Android users can create photobooks, cards, calendars, prints, home decor, wall art and more right from their phone.
"We continually expand our offering both through new products and new channels to provide customers the flexibility to order what they want, how they want. Today I could not be more excited to introduce a mobile option for our customers who use Android devices," said Sean Doherty, General Manager of Mimeo Photos. "The phone is an integral part of everyone's life, so it made perfect sense to open our services through a mobile app for Android users so people can create superior photo products no matter where they are."
The Mimeo Photos Android App offers the same extensive product offering and powerful creative capabilities as its Web and Apple Photos integrated counterparts, with specialized features such as:
- Designed specifically to deliver intuitive navigation, editing and ordering from a smaller screen.
- Leverages capabilities of Android to simplify project creation and checkout, streamline importing of photos and improve order updates through notifications.
- Access to a library of curated content and resources including photography tips, project creation techniques and best practices tailored for creating photo gifts on a mobile device.
- Ability to start a project on any Android device and then resume it later on another device such as a tablet or desktop, and vice versa.
- Works seamlessly in portrait or landscape mode, ideal for laying out projects like photobooks, cards and wall decor.
"At Mimeo Photos, we continually strive to be available wherever a moment is captured. It all began on Photos for macOS. From there we expanded to the Web. Earlier this year we launched on iOS and iPadOS. Today, we're incredibly excited to announce support for all customers using Android devices." said Jim Simpson, Mimeo Photo's Vice President of Product. "With the release of Mimeo Photos for Android, we uphold our ongoing commitment to be wherever your photos are."
The Mimeo Photos Android App is available as a free download in the Google Play Store. Go to http://www.mimeophotos.com to learn more.
