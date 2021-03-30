NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mimeo Photos, the top rated macOS app and e-commerce solution for creating premium photo products like photobooks, calendars, custom wall decor and more, announced today the launch of its app for iOS and iPadOS. Mimeo Photos' users can now create their photo projects directly from their iPhone or iPad device where most of their pictures are captured and stored, making it a seamless process to order premium photo goods on the go.
"The ease of taking photos and then printing directly from your iPhone or iPad is a gamechanger for our customers," said Sean Doherty, General Manager of Mimeo Photos. "The phone is such an integral part of everyone's life, so it made perfect sense to introduce a mobile iOS app so our global customer base can create superior photo products no matter where they are."
The Mimeo Photos mobile app offers the same extensive product offering and powerful creative capabilities as its e-commerce and Apple Photos integrated counterparts, with specialized features such as:
- Designed specifically to deliver intuitive navigation, editing and ordering from a smaller screen.
- Leverages capabilities of iOS to simplify project creation and checkout, streamline importing of photos and improve order updates through notifications.
- Access to a library of curated content and resources including photography tips, project creation techniques and best practices tailored for creating photo gifts on a mobile device.
- Ability to start a project on an iPhone and then resume it later on another device such as an iPad or desktop, and vice versa.
- Works seamlessly in portrait or landscape mode, ideal for laying out projects like photobooks, cards and wall decor.
"Since the launch of Mimeo Photos for macOS in 2017, it's been a goal of ours to deliver an equally fantastic experience for iPhones and iPads." said Jim Simpson, Mimeo Photo's Vice President of Product. "For many of our customers, an iPhone is not only their primary camera, but home to all of their images. Introducing an iOS/iPadOS app gets Mimeo Photos closer to where pictures are taken. We're incredibly excited to be on this very same device, alongside those valued moments, where we can help ensure they are honored in print and last for a lifetime."
Coming soon, the Mimeo Photos mobile app will also include Apple Pay for even speedier checkout, enhanced interoperability with other photo editing apps such as Instagram, Lightroom, Snapseed, VSCO, ProCamera, etc., along with support for Shortcuts and App Clips. Download the Mimeo Photos mobile app in the App Store or go to http://www.mimeophotos.com to learn more.
Press Inquiries:
Allie Maltese
About Mimeo Photos
Mimeo Photos turns your most hilarious, joyous, and meaningful moments into premium photo products you can touch, hold, or hang. Mimeo Photos enables everyone across the globe to create premium quality photobooks, wall and tabletop decor, cards, calendars, photo prints, puzzles, blankets and more through a wide variety of customizable themes, layouts, and sizes from any device. Mimeo Photos users have the flexibility to create directly online through its web application or within the Apple ecosystem. As Apple's long time print partner, Mimeo Photos has elevated this core offering to ensure that the creative and design needs are met for all customers in any region. To learn more, visit http://www.MimeoPhotos.com and follow them on social media @mimeophotos.
Media Contact
Allie Maltese, Mimeo Photos, +1 (908) 510-4778, amaltese@mimeo.com
SOURCE Mimeo Photos