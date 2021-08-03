NEW YORK, August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mimeo Photos, the top rated macOS app and ecommerce solution for creating premium photo products, announced that it has surpassed one million downloads in the Mac App Store. Founded in 2017, Mimeo Photos became the first-to-market Mac extension offering complete integration within Apple Photos for creating and ordering photobooks, calendars, and cards. Since launch, Mimeo Photos continues to innovate and grow. Mimeo Photos is now available for iOS, iPadOS, Android and the Web and has expanded its product offering to include prints, canvas, metal and acrylic wall decor. Mimeo Photos continues to maintain its position as the No. 1 photo print provider in the Mac App Store, serving customers in over 140 countries worldwide.
"We are beyond thrilled to have achieved one million downloads in the Mac App Store," said Sean Doherty, General Manager of Mimeo Photos. "From the inception of Mimeo Photos, we have been available to Apple Photo users who want to create beautiful photobooks, cards and calendars directly from their Mac computer. It's always been our top priority to allow our customers to create superior photo products no matter where they are or what device they're using, and this achievement is a testament to that goal we continually set for ourselves."
"Reaching one million downloads in the Mac App Store is a very exciting milestone for us," said Jim Simpson, Mimeo Photos' Vice President of Product. "All over the world, Apple Photos users trust Mimeo Photos to honor their most meaningful moments in print and we are grateful to each and every customer who is represented by these downloads. As the No.1 photo print provider in the Mac App Store, we always strive to deliver the best-in-class solution available. We look forward to delivering on this commitment over the next million downloads and beyond."
In addition to surpassing one million downloads in the Mac App Store, some other recent launches and enhancements from Mimeo Photos include:
- Official support for Juneteenth in 12 and 24-month calendars.
- Expansion of product availability to international customers including the launch of wall decor in Europe and puzzles in - Canada.
- Launch of mobile app for iOS, iPadOS and Android.
Mimeo Photos is available everywhere photos are taken and stored. Create directly from MimeoPhotos.com, or download the free app in the Mac App Store, iOS App Store or Google Play Store. Go to http://www.mimeophotos.com to learn more.
Press Inquiries:
Allie Maltese
About Mimeo Photos
Mimeo Photos turns your most hilarious, joyous, and meaningful moments into premium photo products you can touch, hold, or hang. Mimeo Photos enables everyone across the globe to create premium quality photobooks, wall and tabletop decor, cards, calendars, photo prints, puzzles, blankets and more through a wide variety of customizable themes, layouts, and sizes from any device. Mimeo Photos users have the flexibility to create directly online through its website or within its apps in the Apple ecosystem or Google Play store. As Apple's long time print partner, Mimeo Photos has elevated this core offering to ensure that the creative and design needs are met for all customers in any region. To learn more, visit http://www.MimeoPhotos.com and follow them on social media @mimeophotos.
Media Contact
Allie Maltese, Mimeo Photos, +1 (908) 510-4778, amaltese@mimeo.com
SOURCE Mimeo Photos