NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, announces increased interest in, and use of, its API-driven integration solutions in recent months. Businesses throughout the United States and Europe are looking to Mimeo APIs to create more unified, cost-efficient content management systems.
Now, more than ever, companies are searching for ways to streamline their processes to save time and money. Web service APIs (application programming interfaces) incorporate Mimeo's print and digital content platforms directly into existing IT infrastructures, where they start reducing time spent on mundane tasks almost immediately. For instance, Mimeo APIs can be plugged into a shopping cart on a trainer's website, then Mimeo will fulfill trainee orders for instructional materials, such as workbooks and courseware, shipping documents directly to trainees without taking up any of the trainer's time.
Mimeo APIs make it possible for customers to do everything the Mimeo website can do on their own websites, including:
- Ordering and obtaining printing quotes
- Adding an address book for shipping
- Accessing Mimeo document building capabilities
- Storing an unlimited amount of documents
"We are constantly looking for ways to improve the client's experience," said Heath Cajandig, VP, Product Management at Mimeo. "APIs automate day-to-day operational tasks and make content delivery more efficient."
Mimeo offers additional convenience for business users with its Single Sign-On (SSO) option, which allows them to access content without logging in. To learn more about APIs and SSO, visit https://www.mimeo.com/support/mimeo-connect/.
About Mimeo
Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8am the next morning. For more information, visit mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you save time today.
