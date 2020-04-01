SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, is launching a virtual wellness platform for the tens of thousands of boutique fitness, beauty and wellness business operators that use Mindbody's integrated software solutions to run, market and grow their businesses.
The video product, which is available for free and will soon roll out to Mindbody customers during the current beta phase, allows fitness, beauty and wellness businesses to upload and share pre-recorded videos to their customers via direct, secure links. The new platform removes the need for third-party video solutions as it integrates directly into the Mindbody software, allowing consumers to easily access their favorite businesses' video content.
"Mindbody has been developing our Virtual Wellness Platform solution for several months and we rapidly accelerated our timeline when the coronavirus pandemic hit," said Rick Stollmeyer, Mindbody CEO and co-founder. "Consumer activity across our platform indicates tremendous appetite for virtual wellness classes and other services during this global crisis. Thousands of our customers are responding to that demand and our goal with this Virtual Wellness Platform release is to equip them with the innovative tools they need to emerge from this crisis with even stronger businesses than before."
Businesses are able to list and market virtual classes and services on the Mindbody app and Mindbody.io, which in recent days has seen a 500% increase in virtual classes due in large part to social distancing and shelter in place orders. Last week, a new search filter was added to the Mindbody app and Mindbody.io to help consumers more easily find and book virtual fitness classes and wellness experiences so they can continue their routines from the comfort of their home.
In addition to the new video product, businesses are able to leverage all the power of the Mindbody booking platform to list and promote classes and videos, engage their customer base with marketing automations, and set promotions and deals. In the near future, the product will include livestream capabilities that will allow for wellness services to be provided and taken in real-time.
