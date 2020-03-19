PETACH TIKVA, Israel, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Labs, a market leader in Endpoint Security solutions, offers a unique solution for home-office workers. The remote connection security solution (Minerva Remote User Protection) intended for working remotely on the corporate network using BYOD. Given the spread of the coronavirus and the World Health Organization's definition of a global epidemic, many businesses are moving those days to remote work.
End-to-end security solution
Minerva Labs' unique solution for protecting home-office users' endpoints, integrates with any VPN provider. The solution provides full endpoint protection against known and unknown threats such as file-less attacks, PowerShell scripts, ransomware, malicious documents (macro), and other evasive malware. It also provides browser isolation and full integration with built-in Microsoft Windows Defender.
Minerva's agent-less solution integrates with the VPN as part of its security policy with a few simple steps and kicks-in seamlessly once the home user executes the VPN application and runs through the remote session, without the need to manage the home computers by the organization.
Privacy protection
Minerva Labs solution built to protect remote users, and as such, the protection it provides only works while the employee is connected remotely to the organization via VPN. When the remote connection is over, Minerva's agent-less remote user protection automatically disappears from the computer without leaving a trace. Built with privacy by design, the employee enjoys maximum privacy.
Once a malicious activity is prevented or detected, the organization can automatically disconnect the VPN session or make manual decisions based on organizations' policy. The solution does NOT require elevation, and management by the CISO, and does not require installation or restart. It is a simple, easy, and effective solution for securing a remote employee that uses his unsecured home computer in the coronavirus age.
"Adversaries know that these days, we are working from home. we at Minerva solved this problem with our agent-less solution that integrates with any VPN client that provides military-grade endpoint security during the VPN session," explains Eddie Bobritsky, Minerva Labs CEO.
Minerva Labs joins the world's efforts against coronavirus (COVID-19) to help businesses worldwide to maintain their ongoing operations securely. Therefore Minerva offers the Remote User Protection solution described above for 30 days free of charge.
Minerva Labs is a market leader in Endpoint Security solutions. The security platform helps prevent known and unknown advanced threats and ransomware attacks.
