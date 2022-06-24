NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING... There will be locally dense fog in parts of eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey early this morning. The fog will reduce the visibility to less than one half mile in spots. If you will be driving early this morning, use extra caution. Be sure to leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. The locally dense fog is expected to dissipate by around 8:00 AM.