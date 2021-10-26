LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Minnesota! The Modern-Day Selma is an opportunity to experience the civil rights baton being passed to a new generation. It's a first-hand account of what happened after Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd.
The documentary highlights California congressional candidate Joe Collins and his campaign team traveling to Minnesota, after being called on by activist and author Angela Stanton King, to fight for social justice and police reform, standing in solidarity with families impacted by police violence, and holding elected officials accountable. Minnesota! The Modern-Day Selma shows politicians running for cover, buildings engulfed in flames, and anger boiling over. So far, the documentary has won 12 Film Festival Awards.
Minnesota! The Modern-Day Selma is being screened at Laemmle's Monica Film Complex in Santa Monica, California on October 27th and October 28th at 1 pm, 4 pm, and 7 pm. https://www.laemmle.com/film/minnesota-modern-day-selma
JOE COLLINS BIO
Joe Collins is a 13 year Navy veteran and owner and CEO of an international development and government contracting company. Joe has a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and he's a California congressional candidate running against Maxine Waters again in 2022. In 2020, Joe received nearly double the votes of any Republican in the history of the district and out-fundraised Waters 5-to-1. Joe's platform consists of ending homelessness, bringing quality jobs and housing back to communities, creating paths for families to create generational wealth, significantly improving the education system, and reducing crime through border security and police reform.
