LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VenewLive, the livestreaming platform powered by Kiswe, will host MINO and YOON in their debut solo concerts "MANIAC" and "PASSAGE," both a part of "YG PALM STAGE 2021."
Palm Stage is a YG LIVESTREAM CONCERT brand that aims to bring artists and audiences closer through a new performance environment that unfolds in the hands of the audience.
'MINO: MANIAC' and 'YOON: PASSAGE' will take place in Olympic Park Olympic Hall, Seoul and will be livestreamed all over the world. For both Korean rapper MINO and Korean singer YOON, these will be their first ever solo concerts. 'MINO: MANIAC' will follow the release of MINO's second self produced solo album, "TAKE," which topped charts and racked up over 110,000 sales. 'YOON: PASSAGE' will follow YOON's solo debut, as YOON released his first solo album "PAGE" in March of this year. "PAGE" with 100,000 pre-orders and over 120,000 copies sold, making YOON's first solo performance a highly anticipated event.
With global streaming capabilities, VenewLive offers a uniquely personalized experience for fans around the world. This interactive and immersive concert will include the platform's popular "Super Chat" function, which allows YG PALM STAGE 2021 performers MINO and YOON and their audiences to directly interact with each other in the live stream chat. Viewers will be able to interact with each other as well via the chat feature.
For more information on how to purchase tickets visit: Weverse App, Weverse Shop or VenewLive.
MINO
Winning "Best Producer" and "Outstanding Artist of the Year" at the 2020 Asian Pop Music Awards, MINO's career as a Korean rapper continues to rocket forward as he creates more music as a solo artist. An innovative and talented artist who has become an influential part of Korea's Hip-Hop scene, MINO began in the underground Korean hip-hop scene, first breaking out as a part of the group "WINNER," and making his first solo debut in 2018 with the release of his album "XX." Lead single from "XX," "FIANCE" became MINO's first hit single, topping Korean charts and racking up two million streams and over 100,000 album sales. MINO went on to earn the "Best Hip-Hop" award at the Golden Disc Awards, with further nominations for "Song of the Year" at the Gaon Chart Music Awards. MINO released his second solo album "TAKE" in November 2020, with hit single "Run away" debuting on national charts and collecting over 10 million streams, building anticipation among fans for his debut concert.
YOON
Leader of the boy group "WINNER," YOON began competing in and winning music focused hit reality television shows, rising to fame as the singles he released accumulated millions of streams. Since the inception of his fame, YOON has made a name for himself as an entertainer, impressing audiences with his performances in television and movies, as well as rocketing forward in his music career with a powerful, soulful voice. In 2020, YOON won "Best New Actor," at the 2020 MBC Drama Awards, and less than a year later released his first solo studio album "PAGE." "PAGE" represented an emotional maturation of YOON's musical work, acting as a sincere, deep message intended for both YOON himself and his fans. The release of "PAGE" was an enormous success, with both lead single "IYAH" and the album "PAGE" selling over 120,000 copies.
About VenewLive
VenewLive is a Digital Live Performance Streaming Platform, powered by Kiswe, that delivers a unique immersive experience to global music fans, expanding viewership beyond physical venues. Our Multi-View technology enlivens the artists' performances, delivering on-stage magic and energy to fans virtually. Through our digital interactive features, the fans will feel seen and valued by the artists and enjoy a collective viewing experience with other fans.
About Kiswe
Kiswe is the interactive video company that links content owners directly with their global audiences. With its world-class Cloud Video Engine, Kiswe has delivered the world's largest digital pay-per-view events and serves the largest sports, media, and entertainment companies with its production, content distribution, and direct audience data solutions. Kiswe is leading the video 2.0 revolution with its interactive video technology, where audiences both consume and contribute to live digital content. Kiswe is headquartered in New Jersey, USA and has offices in New York, Seoul, Hasselt and Singapore. Learn more at http://www.kiswe.com.
