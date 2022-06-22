LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios' hit film "Encanto" will make her debut June 26, 2022, at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. She will be featured in the "Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade!" which winds its way through the park several times each day. This super-sized cavalcade features nearly 30 Disney and Pixar friends, including Miguel from "Coco," Nick and Judy from "Zootopia," Baloo and King Louie from "The Jungle Book," Princess Elena, Merida, Moana, The Incredibles and more. The "Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade!" is part of a growing line-up of new and returning magical entertainment at Magic Kingdom Park during the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration. (David Roark, Photographer)

