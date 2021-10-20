CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MIT Professional Education Digital Plus Programs (DPP) is the recipient of the 2021 New England Region Innovative and Creative Programming Award from the University Professional and Continuing Education Association (UPCEA) – a leading association for professional, continuing, and online education.
UPCEA recognized DPP for its innovative online courses and professional certificate programs, which are offered in multiple languages. The programs are designed using advanced digital learning pedagogy, including interactive learning, creative thinking, shared knowledge exchanges, and team collaboration. In addition to attending courses led by MIT faculty, participants work one-on-one with industry-experienced course learning facilitators who serve as individual mentors.
"Today's organizations, no matter where they are located in the world, recognize the need to embrace emerging digital technologies—whether it's AI, machine learning, cloud computing, IoT, Industry 4.0, or something yet to be developed," said Clara Piloto, Director of Global and Digital Plus Programs at MIT Professional Education. "DPP programs expand equitable access to MIT knowledge, and provide people from diverse backgrounds around the globe with real-world insights into the technical and human skills urgently needed for modern business operations."
The team's efforts helped DPP expand and achieve record-breaking growth in 2020 in spite of the pandemic, through the development, enhancement, and delivery of a record 78 courses and multi-course professional certificate programs. Enrollment grew by 140% in 2020, with 12,000 professionals worldwide participating. The programs launched through DPP are also helping to close the gender gap. When DPP first launched in 2018, only 15% of enrollees in the first course were female. In 2020, the percentage of female learners increased to an average of 30%, with some courses attracting close to 40%, compared to an industry average of 25% for STEM courses.
"MIT Professional Education's laser focus on inclusivity is clearing a path to professional growth and training opportunities for professionals at every level across the globe and allowing us to further our mission of advancing knowledge that will best serve the nation and the world in the 21st century," said Bhaskar Pant, Executive Director of MIT Professional Education. "On behalf of our international program partners and our thousands of learners around the world, we thank UPCEA New England for recognition of creativity and innovation in our online programs."
About MIT Professional Education
For over 70 years, MIT Professional Education has been providing technical professionals worldwide a gateway to renowned MIT research, knowledge and expertise, through advanced education programs designed specifically for them. In addition to industry-focused, two-to-five-day live virtual and on-campus Short Programs, MIT Professional Education offers professionals the opportunity to take online-blended learning courses and programs through Digital Plus Programs, attend classes abroad through International Programs, enroll in regular MIT academic courses through the Advanced Study Program, or attend Custom Programs online and in-person designed specifically for their companies. For more information, please visit professional.mit.edu.
