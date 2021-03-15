CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MIT Sloan Executive Education announced today the debut of their new live online course 'Persuading with Data'. Designed to transform participants into data storytellers, this course teaches professionals how to craft clear and powerful narratives to guide less technical audiences through data and understand why those insights are crucial. Led by Miro Kazakoff, Senior Lecturer at MIT Sloan School of Management, the inaugural session of the course will run from April 1-2, 2021.
The foundation for an effective leader is built on strong communication skills. Even now, with access to powerful AI and technology, leaders still need the ability to influence and communicate the best possible decisions available given the resources and data at hand. In any leadership role within any industry, it is important that individuals can effectively communicate their findings with senior leaders, colleagues, clients, customers and other internal and external stakeholders and know how to tailor those insights for each audience to effectively persuade others to take action based on the data.
"The ability to take complex, sometimes technical, concepts and communicate them to a wide breadth of audiences is a crucial attribute for any leader in a modern organization to have," said Kazakoff. "With this course, it is my goal to provide participants with not only the knowledge, but the confidence to deliver high-quality, logical communications grounded in quantitative data to all parties within their organization."
Participants will learn the professional and practical skills required to develop, design, and present impactful data. They will explore how visual tools such as graphs, charts, and diagrams can be used to highlight insights in a way that traditional methods, such as spreadsheets and dashboards, cannot.
'Persuading with Data' is designed for professionals who frequently need to communicate data to less technical audiences, including customers, senior leaders, colleagues, and outside stakeholders. The April course will be offered entirely online via a live Zoom format to practice social distancing, while still fostering opportunities for a hands-on education.
