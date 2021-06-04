MONTREAL, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mitsubishi Electric Catalogue for Automation Studio™ offers an extensive set of data attributes for each component. It includes its PDF specifications sheet, 2D symbol IEC 60617 and NEMA ICS 19-2002 compliant, images, technical data, commercial information, 3D representation, simulation model(s), virtual test bench(es) and use cases showing that the component behaves according to the manufacturer's specifications. Furthermore, a Product Configurator is also available, allowing the user to build the component's part number as per Mitsubishi Electric's type code information. Once the configuration process is completed, a valid part number with all of its corresponding product characteristics is generated.
Figure 1 | Motor Protection Breaker
For instance, in the case of the Motor Protection Breaker products showed in the figures, the options to choose the rated current setting, voltage type characteristics and more, are available. The product information, technical data and symbol get updated according to the selected options.
Users may simply drag and drop the desired component from the Catalogue into the Automation Studio™ Editor to build their circuit. The component simulation models can be directly used for the design of an electric system, real-time simulation or monitoring in Automation Studio™ and, ultimately, digital twin projects.
Figure 2 | Motor Protection Breaker
Developed and certified in accordance with Famic Technologies' Quality System, the Mitsubishi Electric Catalogue is now available to the entire Automation Studio™ users' community. To learn more about the content of this catalogue, please download the Brochure.
"Our collaboration with Mitsubishi, one of the industry leaders, provides an opportunity to make their components available to our many users. The possibilities of Automation Studio™ allow advanced simulation of Mitsubishi's most complex components. This catalogue will help Mitsubishi component users quickly design circuits and prototype machines and electric solutions", says Lionel Pierreton, Electrotechnical Product Manager at Famic Technologies.
About:
Based in Montreal, Canada, with branches in Germany and India, Famic Technologies is leading the industry since 1986 by providing world-class trade-oriented software solutions in the fields of fluid power, electrical engineering, industrial automation and custom software development. Namely, Automation Studio™, an innovative system design and simulation software used for training, maintenance, validation and troubleshooting of multi-technology circuits, Automation Studio™ Live Manifold for hydraulic manifold design, quoting and prototyping, and Andon Studio™, for process management optimization. With quality and performance driving decisions, Famic Technologies has become internationally recognized and sought out for its expertise, knowledge, innovation and leadership.
Automation Studio™ is a unique software covering all project/machine technologies including hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical and automation. It is used by the different departments throughout an organization for system design, simulation and validation, training, maintenance, troubleshooting, technical publications, project documentation and sales support.
Mitsubishi Electric is one of the world's leading names in the manufacture and sales of electrical and electronic products and systems used in a broad range of fields and applications. From its founding in 1921, Mitsubishi Electric has been at the forefront of Japan's technical ingenuity and product innovation.
