NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc. (MFA) is pleased to announce an exhibition of six paintings by Gary Petersen in the Lobby Gallery of 527 Madison Avenue through November 19, 2021. Located at 54th Street and Madison Avenue, the show is open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Celebrated for his hard-edge geometric abstractions, Petersen says that his work isn't about a "pure or reductive ideology," but rather addresses "issues of our current predicaments: uncertainty, imbalance and insecurity, with a bit of humor thrown in."
A native New Yorker, Petersen received his B.S. from The Pennsylvania State University and an M.F.A. from The School of Visual Arts. He has received numerous awards, including the Barnett and Annalee Newman Foundation Grant Award, MacDowell Fellowship, and the Edward F. Albee Foundation Visual Arts Fellowship Award. His work has been exhibited throughout the U.S. and abroad, and resides in several public and private collections including the Dallas Museum of Art, the Jewish Museum, and The United States Department of State. He is represented by McKenzie Fine Art in New York.
This exhibit is presented in partnership with McKenzie Fine Art. It is the 20th in 527 Madison Avenue's ongoing program showcasing noteworthy emerging and mid-career artists.
MFA works with art consultant Jay Grimm, 527 Madison Avenue office leasing agents Mark Boisi and Gordon Hough of Cushman & Wakefield, and Hines property manager Chris Linville, in selecting artists for the program.
About 527 Madison Avenue
527 Madison Avenue, located at the corner of 54th Street in New York City, is a boutique commercial office building designed by celebrated architecture firm FXCollaborative. Completed in 1986, it is owned by an affiliate of Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc., which recently invested in significant upgrades including elevator modernization and a new MdeAS Architects-designed lobby.
About Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc.
Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc. (MFA) is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's largest real estate company, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., a publicly-traded company with approximately $70 billion of assets. MFA is responsible for Mitsui Fudosan's real estate investment and development activities in North America, and is headquartered in New York, with branch offices in Washington D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Honolulu. MFA has been active in the United States since the 1970s, and currently owns assets in the New York, Washington D.C., Boston, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Honolulu metropolitan areas. MFA's U.S. portfolio includes 5.6 million square feet of office space, 7.1 million square feet of office and life sciences space under development, 1,600 residential apartments, 5,400 additional rental units under development, 360 condominiums and townhomes under development, and 753 hotel rooms.
