NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc. is pleased to announce an exhibition of paintings by Gregory Hayes in the Lobby Gallery of 527 Madison Avenue through April 8, 2022. Located at 54th Street and Madison Avenue, the show is open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Gregory Hayes' meditative and colorful paintings appear at first glance as geometric patterns or organic-looking colorfield abstractions, painted in a traditional method by brush. However, upon closer inspection the viewer finds the paintings made with countless drips of paint. Further investigation then reveals intricate worlds of swirled color contained in each convex drop. Hayes' style gives the paintings both a macro and micro experience. In his Color Array series, Hayes begins his process with a hand-drawn grid, into which he applies small drops of acrylic paint into each 1/4" cell––similar to the pointillist style made famous by post-impressionist painter Georges Seurat. In his Amalgamation series, he extracts the grid format and drips in an allover approach until the entire canvas is covered. The artist's objective, in his own words, "is to heighten the viewer's sensitivity to subtle variations and to reveal that pictorial complexity can be achieved through a restricted vocabulary."
Hayes received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design and his Master of Fine Arts from Brooklyn College. His work has been exhibited extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe. He is represented by BLANK SPACE in New York City, Dimmitt Contemporary Art in Houston, Maybaum Gallery in San Francisco, Francesca Antonini Arte Contemporanea in Rome, Ncontemporary in Milan, and Galerie Deux6 in Paris. The Buffalo, N.Y.-born Hayes currently lives and works in New York City.
Slater Traaen, Mitsui Fudosan America's director of Asset Management and Leasing, works with art consultant Jay Grimm of Jay Grimm Art Advisory in selecting artists for the program. This is the twenty-first exhibition in 527 Madison's ongoing program showcasing noteworthy emerging and mid-career artists.
About 527 Madison Avenue
527 Madison Avenue, located at the corner of 54th Street and Madison Avenue in New York City, is a boutique commercial office building designed by celebrated architectural firm FXCollaborative. Completed in 1986, it is owned by an affiliate of Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc., which recently invested in significant upgrades including elevator modernization, a re-designed lobby by MdeAS Architects, as well a new bike storage room and furnished 10th floor outdoor terrace serviceable with WiFi.
About Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc.
Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc. (MFA) is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's largest real estate company, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., a publicly-traded company with approximately $70 billion of assets. MFA is responsible for Mitsui Fudosan's real estate investment and development activities in North America, and is headquartered in New York, with branch offices in Washington D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles and Honolulu. MFA has been active in the United States since the 1970s, and currently owns assets in the New York, Washington D.C., Boston, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Honolulu metropolitan areas. MFA's U.S. portfolio includes 5.6 million square feet of office space, 6 million square feet of office space under development, 1,600 residential apartments, 5,300 additional rental units under development, 350 condominiums and townhomes under development, and 753 hotel rooms.
