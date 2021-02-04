NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc. (MFA) is pleased to announce High Hopes, an exhibition of six paintings by artist JoAnne Carson in the Lobby Gallery of 527 Madison Avenue through April 16, 2021. Located at 54th Street and Madison Avenue, the show is open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. We ask that all visitors wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.
High Hopes represents a selection of works from the past decade of Carson's career. The works are defined by a sense of wonder for nature that is both abundantly alive and wild, but also fragile and distorted by human intervention. In an interview with Manhattan Arts International, Carson described her artwork as a way "to upend the gendered notion of a feminized Nature that functions as a nurturing comfort."
"Instead, I aim to make images that are unsettling and cautionary, aspiring to restate the world as a dynamic universe of alternative biology and psychological spectacle," she added.
Carson, a Distinguished Professor at University at Albany, SUNY, is a nationally known artist living and working in Brooklyn and Vermont. She first gained attention in the 1980s and has been recognized with a Guggenheim Artist Fellowship, awards from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, American Academy in Rome, and National Endowment for the Arts. She has exhibited in prominent institutions including the Whitney Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Albright-Knox, New Orleans Museum of Art, and ICA Philadelphia. Her work can be found in numerous public collections including the Brooklyn Museum, MCA Chicago, Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and the Smart Museum of Art, among others.
The High Hopes showing will be the 19th exhibition at 527 Madison's ongoing program featuring noteworthy emerging and mid-career artists. Spearheaded by Keith Purcell, MFA vice president of asset management and leasing, the program is organized by Jay Grimm, MFA's art consultant for the property.
For images of Carson's work, previous works, installation videos, relevant media, biographical information and questions regarding pricing, visit joannecarson.com.
About 527 Madison Avenue
527 Madison Avenue, located at the corner of 54th Street in New York City, is a boutique commercial office building designed by celebrated architecture firm FXCollaborative. Completed in 1986, it is owned by an affiliate of Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc., which recently invested in significant upgrades including elevator modernization and a new MdeAS Architects-designed lobby.
About Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc.
Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc. (MFA) is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's largest real estate company, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., a publicly-traded company with approximately $60 billion of assets. MFA is responsible for Mitsui Fudosan's real estate investment and development activities in North America, and is headquartered in New York, with branch offices in Washington D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Honolulu. MFA has been active in the United States since the 1970s, and currently owns assets in the New York, Washington D.C., Boston, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Honolulu metropolitan areas. MFA's U.S. portfolio includes 5.6 million square feet of office space, 6.0 million square feet of office space under development, 1,600 residential apartments, 5,700 additional rental units under development, 360 condominiums and townhomes under development, and 753 hotel rooms.
