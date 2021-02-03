DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mitutoyo Corporation, a leading global company specializing in measuring instruments and metrological technology, headquartered in Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan, and Kitov, a developer and provider of automated smart visual inspection software solutions, headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, announced today the signing of a partnership agreement. The agreement will enable Mitutoyo to integrate Kitov's technologies across its metrology solutions.
As part of the agreement, Mitutoyo will invest and become a shareholder in Kitov. The agreement also establishes the framework for joint-development of new solutions that combine Mitutoyo's measurement technologies and Kitov's planning and inspection technologies.
Kitov's proprietary AI, Robotics, and Computer Vision technologies allow complete semantic understanding of the part or product under inspection including its 3D structure and components. This results in automated highly reliable and cost-effective visual inspection and measurement solutions that significantly improve quality control and reduce manufacturing costs.
"While constantly striving to identify the best complementary technologies for our leading metrology systems, we have been seeking for an effective technology that can help us to fully automate and further enhance our measurement and inspection solutions. Kitov's technology is an advanced and innovative solution that meets Mitutoyo's high standards," says Yoshiaki Numata, Mitutoyo President.
Hanan Gino, the CEO of Kitov states: "The Kitov solution is already deployed by leading electronics, automotive and aerospace manufacturers in Europe, China, USA, Mexico and Israel. We are proud to team up with Mitutoyo, a global leader in the metrology industry and we are delighted to have the opportunity to introduce our unique technology to this industry. We value our strategic partnership with Mitutoyo which will allow us to integrate our software platform into the most advanced manufacturing environments that are constantly seeking to achieve high quality control."
About Mitutoyo Corporation
Mitutoyo is a global leader in the field of precision measuring equipment.
As a comprehensive manufacturer of precision measurement instruments, the Mitutoyo name is known around the world. Mitutoyo products have a leading market share both in Japan and overseas and continues to be the choice across industries and nations. Major companies all over the world put their trust in Mitutoyo.
For more information about Mitutoyo, visit https://www.mitutoyo.co.jp/eng/
About Kitov Systems Ltd.
Kitov is a supplier of smart visual inspection solutions for a broad range of production lines in the electronics, defense, aerospace, automotive, and medical device industries. Kitov develops a fully automated, universal, and flexible 3D visual inspection system that can be trained by a non-expert in a fast and intuitive manner to inspect a large variety of products.
For more information about Kitov, visit http://www.kitov.ai
