NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MMA Global, the non-profit industry association dedicated to driving modern marketing and shaping its future, is launching an initiative to define for marketers the optimal approaches to privacy-compliant identity resolution in light of the dissolution of third-party cookies, which are anticipated to be phased out by 2022.
"The Great Identifier Solutions Debate" will bring together leading identifier solutions, including LiveRamp Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS), Epsilon CORE ID, Unified ID 2.0 by IAB, Verizon Media ConnectID, Neustar Fabrick, FLoC from Google, Merkury from Merkle, ID5 Universal ID, BritePool and others, in an open forum, in partnership with Boston Consulting Group as strategic advisor.
The sessions, to be held online globally, will be structured to enable each provider to present and defend their identifier solution, with an analysis and open debate focusing on the inherent opportunities and challenges each presents for marketers, to follow. The goal is to ultimately help marketers of all sizes and sectors identify the most effective solution or mix of solutions for their business.
The first session of "The Great Identifier Solutions Debate" will be held on April 16 2021, and is open to all to MMA members and marketers worldwide by registering at https://www.mmaglobal.com/identifiers.
"If any marketer is going to be great at modern marketing, regardless of size, industry or goal, it's vital they understand the identifier solutions now and in the so very complicated future. Identifiers are critical to attribution and orchestration to achieve the greatest marketing productivity/ROI and to ensure respectful ad delivery to consumers," said Greg Stuart, CEO of MMA Global. "This is bigger than just a replacement for the cookie and combines what most marketers don't fully know about policy with what most don't understand about ad technology – MMA's job is to help."
"Once again, the MMA has put itself squarely into the center of a difficult issue the marketing world is facing, and is offering a clear-eyed, inclusive approach to finding the best solution," said Deborah Wahl, chair of MMA's Global Board and CMO of General Motors. "This comes at a time when marketing is at a crossroads, facing critical regulatory complexities that affect customer privacy and data protection. As most marketers are familiar with at least one identifier solution, likely few are aware of all, let alone have had the opportunity to learn about each solution from providers in one forum. The MMA, in its usual fashion, is working with everyone to figure this out."
"Resolving identity is a critical enabler for customer-centric marketing and is at the forefront of conversation in the AdTech and MarTech worlds today," added Lauren Wiener, partner and managing director at Boston Consulting Group. "Marketing has an essential role in driving company value. Solving the identifier conundrum is foundational to driving true 1:1 personalization by orchestrating the right message in the right channel at the right time. We are eager to partner with the MMA to strategically define a market-level view of identity resolution offerings that support the needs of both marketers and the clients they serve."
Following each company's presentation, there will be three additional sessions featuring marketers, analytics experts, and finally, CMOs, each assessing the dynamics of the many identifier solutions to help attendees determine the most effective path to people-based marketing. The forums are intended to answer fundamental questions about identity resolution, including:
- How will the identity ecosystem change over the next few years considering announcements by browsers, mobile platforms and others affecting the space?
- What is the expected long-term impact of these changes on marketers, publishers and consumers?
- Is there a unique identifier solution available in the market that could solve this "identity crisis," or will it require a mix of multiple providers?
- How will marketers be able to test and prove out identifier solutions? What does success look like for "getting ready" in 2021?
- How have providers de-risked their solutions from potential future privacy legislation and additional updates?
- What factors would decision makers have to weigh before investing in an identifier solution?
Each session will be followed by a panel discussion led by Prohaska Consulting. "We are in the middle of the greatest transformation to our industry since the combined rise of social media and smart phones in 2007," said Matt Prohaska, CEO & Principal of Prohaska Consulting. "Marketers are facing some of the biggest challenges in history and they must have the knowledge and support to make these decisions that will define their business for decades to come." This initiative was developed as part of MMA's Marketing Attribution Think Tank (MATT), which includes 150+ analytics leads from major marketers and aligns to the MMA's mission of enabling marketers to drive enduring business value. It is also in conjunction with MMA's soon-to-be announced Data in Marketing Think Tank (DATT), working with dozens of data companies that look to support modern marketers.
