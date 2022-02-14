NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MMO Games market is segmented into three categories based on the segmentation by revenue model (F2P and P2P), genre (MMORPG, MMOFPS, MMORTS, and Others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 18.76 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global MMO Games Market as a part of the global application software market within the communication services market.
Technavio categorizes the global MMO Games Market as a part of the global application software market within the communication services market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis.
MMO Games Market Value Chain Analysis
To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of MMO games is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
- Inputs
- Software development process
- Marketing and distribution
- Post-selling services
- Innovation
Vendor Insights
The MMO games market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the MMO games market, including some of the vendors such as Activision Blizzard Inc., ChangYou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Daybreak Game Co. LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NCSOFT Corp., NEXON America Inc.
Our research reports on the MMO games market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Product Insights and News
- Activision Blizzard Inc. - Offers mobile games such as Candy crush, call of duty and world of warcraft.
- ChangYou.com Ltd. - Offers licensed mobile games in online.
- Electronic Arts Inc. - Offers mobile games such as FIFA, madden and apex.
Geographical Highlights
The MMO games market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the MMO games market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe.
The sheer popularity of the Internet and the popularity of online gaming are the primary drivers expected to drive the MMO games market in APAC during the projected period.
APAC accounted for the largest geographical segment of the global MMO games market, and this trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. In the worldwide MMO games industry, APAC was one of the largest and fastest-growing regions in 2021. China, South Korea, and Japan were the top revenue contributors to the region's market. APAC is the gaming industry's largest and fastest-growing area, thanks to the sheer popularity of the Internet and online gaming. The region's shift to digital games has helped it stand out in the market for mobile and Internet gaming.
Moreover, countries like China, US, Germany, UK, and India are the key market for the MMO games market in APAC, owing to the growing gaming market in this region.
Key Market Dynamics-
- MMO Games Key Market Drivers:
- Availability of several payment services
One-click payment is a simple way to reload your account with only one click. It is transparent and speeds up the buying process. Players can now make several payments without exiting the game. Clients can use payouts to finish transactions using China UnionPay, Neteller, and other payment methods. Another payment option is Bitcoin. For example, the MMORPG Island Forge supports Bitcoin purchases for virtual in-game things like island design and interactive storey authoring. Buyers are attracted to the convenience of switching between multiple payment modes as needed, which supports industry growth.
- MMO Games Key Market Trends:
- Growth of cryptocurrency
Virtual cash is used in video games to activate power-ups and boosters, as well as to trade vanity items, weapons, vehicles, and class unlocks. Some games allow players to purchase virtual currency in-game, which may subsequently be used to purchase virtual goods. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, is governed by legislation. Anti-gambling laws in South Korea, one of the world's major online gaming markets, for example, make it illegal to exchange digital assets for real money. Virtual currency transactions, on the other hand, are legal in the majority of developed countries, including Switzerland, Japan, and the United States, because they provide a global exchange platform. As a result, cryptocurrency or virtual currency adoption has become a market trend.
MMO Games Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 18.76 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.87
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 50%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, UK, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Activision Blizzard Inc., ChangYou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Daybreak Game Co. LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NCSOFT Corp., and NEXON America Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Revenue model
- Market segments
- Comparison by Revenue model
- F2P - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- P2P - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Revenue model
Market Segmentation by Genre
- Market segments
- Comparison by Genre
- MMORPG - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MMOFPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MMORTS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Genre
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- ChangYou.com Ltd.
- CipSoft GmbH
- Daybreak Game Co. LLC
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.
- Jagex Ltd.
- KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP.
- NCSOFT Corp.
- NEXON America Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
