NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MNYMSTRS has released the beta version of its educational platform designed to improve financial literacy.
MNYMSTRS, pronounced as "Money Masters," has created the Academy of Money Mastery to promote financial education through a progressive, interactive learning experience that also brings actionable, real-world understanding to the complexities of finance.
Commenting on the platform's purpose, CMO Helyn Benard said:
"Finance can feel like a foreign language for so many people. With the Academy of Money Mastery we break it down into different themes that make financial concepts easier to grasp and more relatable to our everyday lives – from the basics of personal finance to more advanced topics of economics and investing. This project has become intensely personal as I improve my own financial literacy and empower my daughters to build their knowledge and confidence."
The online academy covers six key areas:
- Personal finance
- Investing
- Corporate finance
- Economics
- Trading
- Financial industry players
MNYMSTRS' program is intended for a diverse audience and especially those who experience some anxiety when it comes to understanding financial topics. Roy Dunlop, CTO said:
"The design of the platform breaks down finance into bite-sized pieces of information that enable users to learn at their own pace and test their knowledge along the way. Through a simple gamification of the learning experience, we help users achieve their financial education with a sense of ease, empowerment and improved confidence."
MNYMSTRS CEO David Giron said:
"By giving everyone access to a basic financial education, we can level the playing field for financial equality. Whether you're highly educated or not, too many people have no idea where to begin when it comes to managing their money. So we decided to build something that gives everyone an opportunity to start mastering their financial future."
The Academy of Money Mastery beta program is available for everyone at MNYMSTRS.com. Users are encouraged to share comments to help the team continually improve the learning experience.
This program does not provide financial advice.
MNYMSTRS has been created with a singular purpose - to improve financial literacy globally.
Their vision is to build a future where everyone can knowledgeably and confidently participate in the world of money. MNYMSTRS believes everyone should understand how money works so they can make money work better for them.
