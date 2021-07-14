SANTA MARIA, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mob Armor is excited to present our newest phone car mount, the MobNetic Maxx. Engineered to be the best phone mount of 2021, the Mobnetic Maxx will replace the current Mobnetic Pro magnetic phone mount. The MobNetic Maxx uses Mob Armor's proprietary, unique multipurpose, double magnet mount. Whether in your vehicle or anywhere on the go, the MobNetic Maxx offers a new way for people to hold and dock their smartphones or other devices instantly on any car, truck, boat, motorcycle, bike, and more! Featuring an effortless pan, 90-degree tilt adjustment, 360-degree swivel, and a 90 lbs of magnetic pull force for added durability give the user performance during extraneous activity or with heavy-duty equipment.
"My objective is to find solutions to problems that nobody else will tackle," says Trevor Orrick, president of Solve it Companies LLC dba Mob Armor. "It amazes me when I talk to someone and they say everyone else said it couldn't be built. Just takes a different perspective and a can-do attitude."
Features and benefits of the MobNetic Maxx include:
- 90-degree tilt adjustment and 360-degree swivel
- Heat resistant adhesive (up to 450F)
- Full metal build for durability
- 90 lbs magnetic pull force
- New products billet aluminum casing will now have an extended 3-year warranty (upgraded from the previously offered of 1-year)
MobNetic Maxx is now available for only $49.99 MSRP through our retail partners and on our website. For more information on Mobnetic Maxx, visit https://mobarmor.com
Watch a detailed preview of our New MobNetic Maxx in action here
--------------------------
About Mob Armor: USA hand-manufactured brand Mob Armor takes an innovative approach to secure your devices anywhere from into your UTV, Overlanding, Jeep, 4x4, boat (PWC), daily driver, race truck, emergency vehicles, gym equipment, or anywhere you go. Our product line started with the Mob Mount as a product of necessity. Not one product in the smartphone industry was up to our standards or needs so we created something new. The brand has grown to over 150 different products and we are now in our 5th year of operation. Mob Armor products are built to last by using mostly metal components, robust design, and an obsession for quality.
Affiliated with multiple organizations such as the AAM Group and SEMA, Mob Armor has been awarded by the 2018 California Congressional Innovation and has been featured in magazines, and well-known racing video games and continues to strive to be recognized as the ultimate mobile device mounting solution across the US territory.
