LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a tongue-in-cheek jab due to shortages, Winner Winner™ Live Arcade app is allowing customers to play games, winning prizes such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer, replacing plush toys and other novelty prizes. Customers can play these games on their mobile phones while avoiding going out in public, as many are reluctant to do so right now. Winner Winner Live Arcade can be downloaded for free in the Apple iOS App Store.
When asked about the app and their currently hard-to-source prize assortment, Cody Flaherty, Winner Winner™ Co-founder & COO said, "Although these times are very serious, it's important to still find joy in our daily lives... I went on our normal grocery store run to grab our standard necessities, and when I saw a shortage I thought, 'how are people going to get this stuff? What if we enabled our players to win some of these hard-to-find items right now?'"
The idea took off, and Flaherty noted that they nearly ran out of toilet paper, as these two games have been their most popular. They've since added jewelry and other items to their assortment, such as toilet paper earrings, which they note is now their third most played game. Flaherty added, "We'll ship the toilet paper or any other prizes that players win and request shipment within a day." When a player wins, they have the option to keep/ship their prize, or trade it in for tickets to redeem for larger prizes in the "Winner's Circle".
"Whether you're traveling, want to pass some time or are simply in the mood to put your skills to the test, our live-streaming arcade is waiting for you!" Flaherty said, while encouraging people to download Winner Winner™ Live Arcade on iOS.
