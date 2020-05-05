Mississippi residents with virus symptoms are urged to use C Spire smartphone app for screening to be tested NOTE TO MEDIA: This is an updated release with three additional sites added to. We request that news media coverage of scheduled mobile testing include the following information: to be tested, an individual must first complete a screening using the C Spire Health smartphone app or a phone call to a UMMC clinician. An appointment at a testing site will be given if warranted. UMMC and the state Department of Health need your help to ensure that the public understands the process for this free testing. Also, we ask that you include our information on using the app as the quickest, easiest way to be screened. The phone number is supplied as a resource for those without smartphones; it's not the primary option.