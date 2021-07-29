NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile gaming market is poised to grow by USD 63.66 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities
The report on the mobile gaming market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of AR games.
The mobile gaming market analysis includes platform and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the rising popularity of mobile cloud video gaming as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile gaming market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The mobile gaming market covers the following areas:
Mobile Gaming Market Sizing
Mobile Gaming Market Forecast
Mobile Gaming Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- CyberAgent Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NetEase Inc.
- Niantic Inc.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Ubisoft Entertainment
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- CyberAgent Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NetEase Inc.
- Niantic Inc.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Ubisoft Entertainment
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
