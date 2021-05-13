LONDON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- wi-Q Technologies has announced that Patience Tucker will lead its growth plans as the company's first female Chief Executive Officer. As wi-Q continues a significant growth phase in response to the global demand for digital guest engagement technology, the company also plans to launch two new mobile ordering solutions to market this summer.
Founded in 2014 in the UK, wi-Q was the first technology company to develop cloud-based mobile ordering capability as a SaaS model. Over the last seven years, wi-Q has become a mobile ordering provider to major hotel and hospitality brands in 22 countries with multiple POS and PMS integrations and payment partnerships with the majority of the world's providers.
New CEO Patience Tucker is one of the founding members of wi-Q, previously having held the roles of head of partnership solutions and global sales director for the business.
In 2021, as part of its growth strategy, wi-Q will launch two additional technology solutions it promises will enable hospitality venues to take mobile ordering to the 'next level', as Patience explains.
"I am excited to take on the CEO role, both as a woman working in the technology space and in what will be the most transformational phase for both wi-Q and technology in the hospitality sector," says Patience.
"The global pandemic has accelerated both the demand for, and adoption of mobile ordering, and hospitality brands will want to have much more than order and pay functionality to give them a competitive advantage. wi-Q's solution is capable, innovative and robust, but it also comes with our expertise on making it work to deliver much-needed additional revenue and operational efficiencies to our client's businesses.
"As well as two new solution launches this summer, we are looking ahead to the next chapter that will see a convergence of technology to generate revenue and digital engagement. The most innovative hospitality brands are already working with us on bringing Big Data, AI and Open Banking into their wi-Q solution to maximise guest experience and revenue opportunities."
wi-Q will launch two new hosptech innovations to its mobile ordering suite in June 2021.
To find out more about wi-Q visit http://www.wi-q.com
