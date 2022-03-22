WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA), a global not-for-profit organization focused on amplifying the voice of satellite mobile services users and innovators, today celebrated with organizations earning satellite mobile innovation awards during SATELLITE 2022. Roger Lanctot, Director, Automotive Connected Mobility at Strategy Analytics, provided the keynote for the ceremony and Pacôme Révillon, Chief Executive Officer for Euroconsult, announced the submissions earning awards.
"As we celebrate 30 years of representing the interests of the millions of users of satellite mobile solutions and the service provider community, I am pleased to celebrate the best of the best in satellite mobile innovations. We received more nominations than ever before which highlights the impact the satellite industry is bringing to bare for connectivity and solutions at sea, on land, in the air and in orbit for a broad range of use cases," says Lisa Dreher, President, MSUA.
MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards 2021:
- Company to Watch – Omnispace: The Omnispace hybrid network will combine the reach of a non-geostationary orbit satellite constellation with the capacity of the world's leading mobile wireless carrier networks.
- Chairman's Award for Outstanding Innovation – SpaceLink: SpaceLink provides a direct link to a relay satellite that transmits data to and from the ground for immediate access via the internet, private cloud, or other secure links.
- Aerospace Mobile Innovation – Inmarsat: Inmarsat's L-band Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (LAISR) capability was developed in response to government requirements for cost-effective, high-speed, beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) global connectivity for small-aperture aero platforms.
- Land Mobile Innovation – Kymeta: Kymeta's u8 flat-panel satellite antenna and connectivity services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on both satellite and satellite-cellular hybrid networks to customers around the world.
- Maritime Mobile Innovation – ST Engineering iDirect: ST Engineering iDirect's multiservice Dialog® platform and high-speed MDM5010 modem are suited to the demands of the maritime market.
- Government Mobile Innovation – Integrasys: CLEANRF can effectively cancel a significant number of harmful interference sources on satellite-to-ground links for GEO, MEO, and LEO satellites, as well as 5G over C-band interferences.
- Environment, Social, Governance Impact Innovation – Thuraya: The Thuraya MarineStar satcom solution provides affordable comms for vessel management; crew welfare for connected communities and sustainable fishing, and SatTrack web app ensures compliance with fishing laws and sustainable practices.
- Outstanding Leadership in Use of a Mobile Solution – Intelsat: In August 2021, a powerful earthquake hit southern Haiti causing severe damage to terrestrial communication networks. Intelsat FlexMove was quickly deployed to the disaster zone to provide reliable, ready-to-use, high-speed connectivity.
- Top Mobile Marketing Campaign – Iridium: With Iridium's Get Lost! marketing campaign users are invited to, "Get Over It!", when cellular networks are unavailable because they know Iridium-connected devices still enable them to call, text, use GPS tracking, or send an SOS in an emergency.
- Startup Mobile Innovation – hiSky: hiSky operates a cost-effective and easy-to-install IoT network, consisting of Smartellite satellite terminals, HUB, and a cloud-based network management system (NMS).
- New Space Mobile Innovation – Solstar Space: The Solstar Deke Space Communicator (DSC) is a narrowband communications device that enables two-way persistent communications with on orbit assets from any internet connected device anywhere on Earth or in space.
- 5G Hybrid Wireless Mobility Innovation – Omnispace: Omnispace's proposed global 5G standards-based non-terrestrial network (NTN) is designed to deliver global, seamless, 5G connectivity for a variety of applications including heavy equipment, connected vehicles, UAVs, and smart phones.
- Mobile User Experience Innovation – Marlink: Marlink has created the Network of Networks as a standalone solution that supports digitalization by combining satellite signals from GEO, LEO, MEO, 4/5G, and Wi-Fi service providers into one seamless service.
- Connected Mobile Platform Innovation – Iridium: The Iridium Certus 100 is Iridium's groundbreaking "mid-band" service that addresses the need for small form factor and battery- or line-powered mobile equipment, capable of two-way IP data and high quality voice services.
The distinguished judges panel reviewed over 60 nominations from around the globe to ultimately name the top submission for each award category. The MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards Judges Panel 2022 included:
- Christopher Baugh, President, NSR
- Antonio Franchi, Head of 5G, 6G, and IoT Strategic Program, European Space Agency (ESA)
- Aarti Holla Maini, Secretary General, Global Satellite Operators Association
- Chris Quilty, Partner, Quilty Analytics
- Pacôme Révillon, CEO, Euroconsult
Sponsors for the annual awards program included Velocity Sponsor, Ovzon; Momentum Sponsors, Intelsat and Pathfinder Digital; Table Sponsors Globalsat, Inmarsat, Iridium, Kymeta, Omnispace, Solstar Space, SpaceLink, ST Engineering iDirect and Thuraya, and additional sponsors Blue Sky Network, Comtech, and Speedcast.
A replay of MSUA's 2022 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards can we viewed on LinkedIn or YouTube.
ABOUT MSUA
The Mobile Satellite Users Association is a not-for-profit association dedicated to promoting the interests of users of satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety worldwide. The association fosters the exchange of news, information, and ideas among and between users, suppliers of equipment and services, operators of satellite systems, and the various entities affecting the future of the industry. MSUA sponsors the annual Satellite Mobility Innovation Awards, celebrating the top anticipated and market-proven advancements in satellite services, and collaborates with conference organizers around the world to shape and facilitate conference programming dedicated to the users of satellite services. We invite you to join MSUA and to take part in our community. Visit msua.org to learn more.
