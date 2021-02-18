CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobileDemand, provider of rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions for enterprise productivity, today announced the winners of the 2020 MobileDemand Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize MobileDemand partners who demonstrate commitment, expertise and innovation in their support for MobileDemand.
"We are honored to recognize the winners of the MobileDemand 2020 Partner of the Year Awards," said Michael Monsour, vice president global sales and marketing at MobileDemand. "These partnerships go above and beyond expectations, demonstrating the highest level of expertise in planning, designing, integrating and supporting MobileDemand rugged solutions."
The 2020 Partner of the Year Award recipients include:
- Global Partner of the Year: MobileWorxs
- ISV Partner of the Year: Heartland School Solutions
- Growth Co-Partner of the Year: Peak-Ryzex and TPI
MobileDemand's Achieve Partner Program is designed to help businesses achieve more. Participants receive sales and marketing tools, sales leads, and performance-based incentives to help strengthen relationships with customers and capitalize on new business opportunities. Partners have the same values as MobileDemand: Promoting innovation, productivity, customer service and long-term value when it comes to rugged mobile computing.
About MobileDemand
MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD 810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged handhelds and tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more and contact MobileDemand, visit ruggedtabletpc.com.
