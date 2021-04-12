CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobileDemand, a trend-setting provider of rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions for enterprise productivity, today announced an expanded agreement with SYNNEX Corporation®, a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry. Through this strategic collaboration, MobileDemand's full portfolio of rugged mobile productivity solutions will reach a much broader enterprise audience through the consultative expertise and distribution channel SYNNEX provides. The rugged productivity devices provide SYNNEX resellers an innovative option to meet customer demand for modern mobile computing functionality in warehousing, retail, manufacturing, restaurant, public service, healthcare and more.
"SYNNEX has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions to customers seeking efficiency and productivity through mobile computing," said Michael Monsour, MobileDemand vice president of sales. "Partnering with SYNNEX allows for continued expansion of our leading-edge rugged devices for the mobile workforce."
"We are excited to team with MobileDemand and expand our mobile computing portfolio," said Mike Van Gieson, executive vice president, NA Product Marketing, SYNNEX. "MobileDemand equips our partners with devices and a wide variety of accessories to solve real customer challenges faced by the mobile workforce. These reliable solutions not only withstand harsh environments but help increase worker productivity and continuity of operations."
About MobileDemand
MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD 810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more and contact MobileDemand, visit ruggedtabletpc.com.
About SYNNEX Corporation
SYNNEX Corporation is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com. (SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.)
