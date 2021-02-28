LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobileFrame, creators of the only entirely code-free mobile application development platform, is celebrating our 20th anniversary this month and we couldn't be more excited about the future. In 2001, MobileFrame's founder & CEO Lonny Oswalt set out with a vision to provide the best-in-class application development platform in the enterprise mobility market.
We've addressed all aspects of enterprise mobility with our innovative platform along with our ready to run solution suites for Field Service, Environmental, Health & Safety, Delivery, Field Sales, Asset Management and COVID Health Screening. We're extremely proud of the solutions we've delivered over the past two decades.
These past twenty years of refinement and customer driven enhancements has led to the most comprehensive no-code, multi-experience mobile development platform in existence. The capabilities in MobileFrame's configurable software make it easier to develop and manage cross-platform apps to digitally transform even the most complex enterprise. Our unlimited point and click configurability allows mobilization of any backend system, enabling digital transformation across multiple departments on one fully integrated platform.
We have incredible integration technology, a complete enterprise data mapping engine, highly scalable sync with data compression, our own mobile device management solution, built-in proprietary instant messaging and military-grade encryption embedded end to end. MobileFrame's patented Invisible Two Factor Authentication is also built-in to provide even more security for our customers. MobileFrame is installed in some of the largest mobile projects in the world and can be deployed in all languages simultaneously (fully Unicode-double byte compliant).
"This is an incredible milestone for our company and the past 20 years of serving our customers with an entirely new code-free technology category has been incredibly rewarding. We've achieved this success through the hard work and dedication of our team members and our culture of excellence that exists throughout the entire organization. Most importantly, I recognize that we could not have reached this milestone without you, our customers and partners. To thank you for your support, we've put together a special offer that provides up to $40K in cost savings"; Lonny Oswalt, MobileFrame Founder and CEO.
Free App Program – Get up to 40 hours of Professional Services for FREE
Our Free App Program provides eligible customers with an opportunity for our team to develop your next app at a tremendous savings. Choose one of the apps in our library and we'll modify it to suit your needs. Visit https://www.mobileframe.com/free-app to see a complete list of apps that are available to you. These pre-built app(s) can be used as a great starting point. The Free App Program also provides up to 40 hours of Professional Services time to modify applications to meet your needs. More details and eligibility can be found here.
We look forward to the next 20 years of continuing to lead the industry in delivering 1st class mobile solutions for the enterprise.
About MobileFrame
MobileFrame is the only code-free mobile application development platform that enables customers to deploy and manage sophisticated native, web or hybrid applications across iOS, Android and Windows based operating systems. Powered by MobileFrame's code free "write once, deploy anywhere" mobile platform approach, enterprises can design, build, configure, test and manage custom apps across the enterprise from a single platform with no coding required. Every feature required for a successful enterprise class deployment is built-in, including mobile application development, mobile device management, military grade security, advanced data compression/synchronization, enterprise middleware data mapping, project administration and GPS tracking. MobileFrame also provides a suite of ready-to-run apps for every industry that can be easily tailored to meet any requirement.
To learn more about MobileFrame's mobile application development platform, please visit http://www.mobileframe.com/mobile-app-development-platform/. Or follow us on Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn. 101 Blossom Hill Road, Los Gatos, CA 95032 | (408) 885-1200 | sales@mobileframe.com
Media Contact
T. Andrew Oswalt, MobileFrame, 408-885-1200, info@mobilefarme.com
SOURCE MobileFrame