NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moburst, a leading digital full-service, mobile-first marketing agency, has announced the acquisition of Layer. Digital studio, a digital development firm that provides web, mobile, and app UI/UX & Development services. As part of the deal, the Layer team, clients and core lines of business will roll into Moburst's offerings.
Layer was founded in 2015 by Nir Lewinsohn and Ofir Shuv, and is working with leading brands in Israel, including Nissan, Renault, Egged, Tel-Aviv Yafo, KPMG, Sodexo and Bezeq. Layer brings a high level of development experience and a deep understanding of UI-UX and data-driven results to Moburst.
Together, Moburst and Layer will enable a full-stack solution: design, develop, market and optimize the entire digital marketing experience across web and mobile platforms. This combination will not only enhance the offerings for our current clients but open up new opportunities for both Moburst and Layer's current clients.
"After working closely with Layer on a few projects in the past year, we knew right away that as we expand our offerings, we wanted the Layer team to be a part of it," said Gilad Bechar, CEO and Founder of Moburst. "They are a talented team and bring a lot of creativity and expertise to the table, which will help us better serve our clients every day."
Founded in 2013, Moburst has grown by over 300% in the past two years to become a leader in digital marketing. The acquisition of Layer follows the 2019 acquisition of Clutch Studio and aims to expand the service offerings and reach of Moburst. Moburst helps companies to scale and become category leaders. "We love solving the clients' tough digital challenges and firmly believe that creative thinking, advanced technology, and data are the main drivers of success at scale," said Lior Eldan, Co-Founder and COO. "Our job is to offer creative and innovative solutions that connect brands with highly targeted audiences that convert into high-value long-term users."
"We worked very closely with the Moburst team on their new website and soon realized that this was not just another agency," said Nir Lewinsohn and Ofir Shuv, "We are happy and thrilled to join the Moburst family knowing that together we will build an extraordinary agency that can genuinely serve international clients of all sizes."
Moburst has offices in New York City, Tel-Aviv, London, and San Francisco.
