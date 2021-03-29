SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ModalAI® has received an Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award in the Robotics category from The Business Intelligence Group for the company's collective performance developing highly-integrated artificial intelligence (AI)-powered computing platforms. ModalAI designs and manufactures Blue UAS Framework autopilots that are made in the U.S. to help manufacturers and independent builders quickly and affordably bring drones and ground robots to market.
The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognizes organizations, products and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems. "We are so proud to name ModalAI as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that ModalAI is using AI to improve the lives of its customers. Congratulations to the entire team!"
ModalAI's VOXL Flight® powers drones and robots used in commercial and industrial sectors. ModalAI's founders developed the predecessor to the VOXL Flight, the Snapdragon Flight, during their time at Qualcomm®. The Snapdragon Flight is now making history by powering NASA's Ingenuity, the first helicopter to take flight on Mars.
VOXL Flight is the first Size, Weight, Power and Cost (SWaP-C) optimized, open-development platform for autonomous drone navigation that fuses a companion computer with a PX4 flight controller on one printed circuit board (PCB). The device enables autonomy and communications for indoor and outdoor aerial and ground robots with vision-based control AI for movement, designed specifically for GPS-denied, autonomous PX4 drones.
"We are honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our work driving the innovation and growth of the U.S. drone industry," said Chad Sweet, co-founder and CEO of ModalAI. "ModalAI provides an unmatched, open, autonomous development platform with state-of-the-art AI and computer vision applications for aerial and ground robot manufacturers. This award reinforces our momentum towards becoming the industry standard for autonomous autopilots made in the U.S."
About ModalAI
ModalAI accelerates autonomy by providing innovators with robot and drone perception and communications systems that are manufactured in the U.S.A. The company's highly-integrated AI-powered modules empower a variety of industries to utilize aerial and ground autonomous navigations systems that communicate on 4G and 5G cellular networks. Offering both start-to-finish custom design services and plug-and-play computing platforms, ModalAI helps manufacturers and independent builders get to market quickly and affordably.
Based in San Diego, California, ModalAI spun out of Qualcomm in 2018 and leverages more than five years of prior research and development in the drone and robotic markets. For more information visit http://www.modalai.com.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. http://www.bintelligence.com
