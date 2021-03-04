LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The title will be a continuation of Sinbad the Sailor's fairytale adventures and an exciting live action film loosely based on the Arabian Nights. Shahin (Sean) Solimon, who has been acknowledged as the first Persian-American actor to play 'Sinbad the Sailor' in an American made film and has been mentioned in conversations as a modern-day Orson Welles, will be developing the title to be commercially appealing and designed for fans of 'sword and sandal' epics.
"I am very excited and looking forward to developing and extending this Universe of Sinbad the Sailor. I have always been a fan of the Arabian Nights as are many fans around the globe. We will be putting our efforts in creating yet another fun adventure. Our budget was minimal on the 'Fifth Voyage' and many hurdles were jumped to produce the title. I accepted the challenge to create what we had to work with using imagination and minimal resources. The learning curve was awesome, and I feel it was the best experience. On this next one, we will be pushing towards maximum efforts to produce it as creative as possible, collaborating, and once again planning on filming in California in order to help the local economy. I am truly grateful for the chance to be a part of this creative process on both sides of the camera, once again. " - said Solimon. "The plan is to keep the nostalgia of this swashbuckling character but looking to upgrade with tons of storyline and visuals. We will also be looking to partner with major providers or studios and distribute on a large scale for the fans to enjoy, we may even open it up to fans to get involved. Stay tuned the script is looking good, so far!"
Solimon is rumored to also be open to developing a series based on the legendary character and wants to create something unique, yet commercially appealing. You can get more info from the director's social media: https://www.facebook.com/shahinsolimon - https://www.instagram.com/shahinsolimon
