NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the editors of Modern Luxury have announced the release of The Hope Issue, a special May/June edition to celebrate and shed light on local and national heroes during the global crisis.
The impact COVID-19 has had across the globe has been incredibly profound. Within its own community, Modern Luxury has been at the forefront of the most inspiring stories from coast to coast, from countless accounts on the impact the outbreak has had on local communities to inspirational stories of local and national heroes who are setting new agendas for progress and hope.
Spearheaded by Modern Luxury's SVP of Editorial Phebe Wahl, The Hope Issue was assembled remotely across 20 locations. The special issue will feature inspiring profiles and interviews from: Bill Gates, Mark Cuban, Jack Dorsey, Sarah Arison, Ralph Lauren, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Jen Hedinger, John Krasinski, Tyler Perry, Scott Wapner and many more.
"Pulling together this issue was deeply emotional for our team. From small-business owners making a big impact to industry icons leading the philanthropic charge, we were both awestruck and honored to profile the moving stories of heroes all across America," said Wahl.
Modern Luxury called upon acclaimed Los Angeles-based street artist Thierry Guetta, best known by his moniker Mr. Brainwash, to create a bespoke art piece for The Hope Issue. The one-of-a-kind cover, titled "Hold On To Hope," was created in line with Guetta's uniformly subversive style that fuses pop imagery with cultural iconography and showcases a balloon that signifies love and hope for the world.
"I wanted to do a balloon representing America all together. It's love; it's the heart, the whole [country] together, and we're not going to give up. We are going to make it happen and we are going to fight for it. We are going to win because we have hope."
Modern Luxury's Hope Issue will also serve as a fundraising initiative for Feeding America. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Feeding America has been supporting its network of 200 food banks across the nation as they provide food and other supplies to millions of neighbors struggling in the wake of the pandemic. To commemorate these efforts, Modern Luxury has pledged to donate 100% of profits from The Hope Issue to the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund and $1 million in media support across its print and digital channels.
"The role of hunger in the current global pandemic is often misunderstood," said Catherine Davis, CMO of Feeding America. "This is why it is imperative that we partner with brands with like-minded values who can encourage engagement across their communities as this crisis continues to evolve. We are thrilled to be partnering with Modern Luxury Media on The Hope Issue, and even more importantly are grateful for their commitment to serving the people and children who need it most."
Kicking off with Hamptons Magazine Memorial Day issue, The Hope Issue will be available beginning May 20 to subscribers and digitally at HopeIssue.com.
About MODERN LUXURY MEDIA: At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. Reaching an audience of more than 16 million, we are the nation's largest luxury media company offering leading brands access to the most affluent audiences in the most prominent cities across the U.S. Through the power of the Modern Luxury Media ecosystem including 85+ brands across 22 markets, we deliver powerful marketing solutions allowing luxury brands to connect with their audiences in the places and ways that matter the most. Visit modernluxurymedia.com and find us on Instagram or follow us on Twitter.
About FEEDING AMERICA: Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
