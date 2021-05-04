LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "ModernMom has always strived to be an inspiration to women around the world. By recognizing these 100 women, we pay homage to the journey they took to achieve their individual goals and reach for the stars while raising their children to do the same. Children grow up so fast and we have to appreciate each moment but there is an achievable balance that these hand-selected women show us can be accomplished," says Madison Pados, editor of ModernMom.

"We chose twenty categories to best reflect the wide range of amazing successes across the momosphere. There are so many worthy, incredible moms we could mention, but we hope the five we chose for each category will inspire women to never give up on their dreams as they juggle precious time with their children."

The twenty categories include: Beauty & Style; Parenting; Art, Culture & Books; Home Décor; Environment; Causes & Charity; Work-life Balance; Money/Finance; Education; Marketing/Branding; Relationship/Family Advice; Fitness/Exercise; Medicine/Health; Nutrition & Diet; Career; Food/Cooking; Social Change; Technology; Travel; and, Lifestyle.

ModernMom 100 Top Moms List Honorees:

BEAUTY & STYLE

BELLA HADID

ANDIE MACDOWELL

ALICIA YOON

TATA HARPER 

MICHELLE PHILLIPS

PARENTING

MICHELLE OBAMA 

CHRISTINE CARTER

DR. MICHELE BORBA

DR. SHAUNA COOPER

NORAH WEINSTEIN

ART, CULTURE & BOOKS 

LUCY LIU

JENNIFER LOPEZ

LILY MARTINEZ

PINK

BEYONCÉ  

HOME DÉCOR

KELLY WEARSTLER 

JOANNA GAINES 

MARIE KONDO

MOLLIE OPENSHAW 

KERRY HARRIS

ENVIRONMENT

DR. EMILY FISCHER 

KRISTIN BELL

BEA JOHNSON

GRACE LEE

JENNE CLAIBORNÉ

CAUSES & ADVOCACY

SERENA WILLIAMS

MACKENZIE SCOTT

MARISKA HARGITAY

JENNIFER HYMAN

DR. DAISY LOVELACE 

WORK-LIFE BALANCE

ARIANNA HUFFINGTON

SUZANNE BROWN

MARY GROVE

SHAHIRA MAREI

CATEY HILL

MONEY/FINANCE

WINNIE SUN

SHARON EPPERSON

ANDREA WOROCH

MICHELLE LAMBRIGHT BLACK

DARLA MERCADO

EDUCATION 

PATTIE FITZGERALD

JENNIFER MERCER 

DR. AI ZHANG

DEIRDRE BREAKENRIDGE

TEMEKA RICE

MARKETING/BRANDING

ALVINA ALSTON

MIRI RODRIGUEZ

STEPHANIE LIU

JESSIKA PHILLIPS

SARAH EVANS

RELATIONSHIP/FAMILY ADVICE

DR. PEPPER SCHWARTZ

JADA PINKETT SMITH

JAMIE OTIS

DAPHNE WAYANS

GABRIELLE UNION

FITNESS/EXERCISE

KATE HUDSON

AMANDA KLOOTS

JULLIAN MICHAELS

ASHLEY MARRIOT

KODI KITCHEN BERG 

MEDICINE/HEALTH

ROCHELLE WALENSKY

DR. RACHEL LEVINE

DR. LEANA WEN

DR. MICHELLE THAI 

DR. NINA SHAPIRO

NUTRITION & DIET

KATIE COURIC

DR. LAURA SCOTT

CHANDY DUNMORE

SHANA MINEI SPENCE

DANNA PRATTE

CAREER

KRIS JENNER

KERRY WASHINGTON

MARSHA COLLIER

KELLY HUNGERFORD

MAYA HU CHAN

FOOD/COOKING

CHRISSY TEIGEN

AYESHA CURRY

BROOKE WILLIAMSON

CAT CORA

DANA SLATKIN

SOCIAL CHANGE

SOLEDAD O'BRIEN

KAMALA HARRIS

LISA LING

MEGHAN MARKLE

JEN LOUIE

TECHNOLOGY

CATHY HACKYL

SUSAN WOJCICKI

RANI MANI

JOANNA STERN

MELINDA GATES

TRAVEL

JESS GEE

SUMMER HULL

NATALIE PREDDIE 

CARMEN SOGNONVI 

MARIE SIERRE

LIFESTYLE

JENNIFER GARNER

JUSTINE SANTANIELLO IG 

JOY CHO

KELLY CLARKSON 

RADHIKA PATIL

ModernMom is a one-stop community for smart, savvy and soulful women who want to be informed, entertained and inspired. This comprehensive online magazine community is a one-stop destination for smart, savvy and soulful women who want to be informed, entertained and inspired. 

http://www.modernmom.com/

