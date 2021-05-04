LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "ModernMom has always strived to be an inspiration to women around the world. By recognizing these 100 women, we pay homage to the journey they took to achieve their individual goals and reach for the stars while raising their children to do the same. Children grow up so fast and we have to appreciate each moment but there is an achievable balance that these hand-selected women show us can be accomplished," says Madison Pados, editor of ModernMom.
"We chose twenty categories to best reflect the wide range of amazing successes across the momosphere. There are so many worthy, incredible moms we could mention, but we hope the five we chose for each category will inspire women to never give up on their dreams as they juggle precious time with their children."
The twenty categories include: Beauty & Style; Parenting; Art, Culture & Books; Home Décor; Environment; Causes & Charity; Work-life Balance; Money/Finance; Education; Marketing/Branding; Relationship/Family Advice; Fitness/Exercise; Medicine/Health; Nutrition & Diet; Career; Food/Cooking; Social Change; Technology; Travel; and, Lifestyle.
ModernMom 100 Top Moms List Honorees:
BEAUTY & STYLE
BELLA HADID
ANDIE MACDOWELL
ALICIA YOON
TATA HARPER
MICHELLE PHILLIPS
PARENTING
MICHELLE OBAMA
CHRISTINE CARTER
DR. MICHELE BORBA
DR. SHAUNA COOPER
NORAH WEINSTEIN
ART, CULTURE & BOOKS
LUCY LIU
JENNIFER LOPEZ
LILY MARTINEZ
PINK
BEYONCÉ
HOME DÉCOR
KELLY WEARSTLER
JOANNA GAINES
MARIE KONDO
MOLLIE OPENSHAW
KERRY HARRIS
ENVIRONMENT
DR. EMILY FISCHER
KRISTIN BELL
BEA JOHNSON
GRACE LEE
JENNE CLAIBORNÉ
CAUSES & ADVOCACY
SERENA WILLIAMS
MACKENZIE SCOTT
MARISKA HARGITAY
JENNIFER HYMAN
DR. DAISY LOVELACE
WORK-LIFE BALANCE
ARIANNA HUFFINGTON
SUZANNE BROWN
MARY GROVE
SHAHIRA MAREI
CATEY HILL
MONEY/FINANCE
WINNIE SUN
SHARON EPPERSON
ANDREA WOROCH
MICHELLE LAMBRIGHT BLACK
DARLA MERCADO
EDUCATION
PATTIE FITZGERALD
JENNIFER MERCER
DR. AI ZHANG
DEIRDRE BREAKENRIDGE
TEMEKA RICE
MARKETING/BRANDING
ALVINA ALSTON
MIRI RODRIGUEZ
STEPHANIE LIU
JESSIKA PHILLIPS
SARAH EVANS
RELATIONSHIP/FAMILY ADVICE
DR. PEPPER SCHWARTZ
JADA PINKETT SMITH
JAMIE OTIS
DAPHNE WAYANS
GABRIELLE UNION
FITNESS/EXERCISE
KATE HUDSON
AMANDA KLOOTS
JULLIAN MICHAELS
ASHLEY MARRIOT
KODI KITCHEN BERG
MEDICINE/HEALTH
ROCHELLE WALENSKY
DR. RACHEL LEVINE
DR. LEANA WEN
DR. MICHELLE THAI
DR. NINA SHAPIRO
NUTRITION & DIET
KATIE COURIC
DR. LAURA SCOTT
CHANDY DUNMORE
SHANA MINEI SPENCE
DANNA PRATTE
CAREER
KRIS JENNER
KERRY WASHINGTON
MARSHA COLLIER
KELLY HUNGERFORD
MAYA HU CHAN
FOOD/COOKING
CHRISSY TEIGEN
AYESHA CURRY
BROOKE WILLIAMSON
CAT CORA
DANA SLATKIN
SOCIAL CHANGE
SOLEDAD O'BRIEN
KAMALA HARRIS
LISA LING
MEGHAN MARKLE
JEN LOUIE
TECHNOLOGY
CATHY HACKYL
SUSAN WOJCICKI
RANI MANI
JOANNA STERN
MELINDA GATES
TRAVEL
JESS GEE
SUMMER HULL
NATALIE PREDDIE
CARMEN SOGNONVI
MARIE SIERRE
LIFESTYLE
JENNIFER GARNER
JUSTINE SANTANIELLO IG
JOY CHO
KELLY CLARKSON
RADHIKA PATIL
…
ModernMom is a one-stop community for smart, savvy and soulful women who want to be informed, entertained and inspired. This comprehensive online magazine community is a one-stop destination for smart, savvy and soulful women who want to be informed, entertained and inspired.
##
If you would like more information, contact Robyn Stevens at by email at prmedia@live.com or call 856- 298-9820.
Media Contact
Robyn Stevens, PR Media, +1 856.298.9820, robyn@elementassociates.com
SOURCE ModernMom