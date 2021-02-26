BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mogul Productions, the decentralized film financing (DeFiFi) platform, has partnered with Polygon (formerly Matic Network), to provide an enhanced user experience for Mogul users with near-instant transaction finality.
Mogul's vision is to be an innovative and progressive film financier and production company by leveraging blockchain technology for voting, film financing, rewards, and distribution. With its proprietary platform, Mogul will engage audiences and financiers throughout the script-to-screen process, with the mission to promote transparency in independent film financing.
Filmmakers, financiers and fans will come together on Mogul's platform for the first time as Mogul leverages the power of the crowd to help more great films get made and offers fans the chance to lend their voices to the creative process.
To ensure a better user experience for all, Mogul has partnered with Polygon to replace the old style of overcomplicated interfaces that long-suffering early blockchain adopters have been forced to use. Mogul can now offer an easy-to-use interface that retains all the security and privacy attributes enabled by blockchain technology while improving transaction processing and block verification speeds.
The partnership with Polygon will allow Mogul's platform users to benefit from seamless, secure and instant transactions, free of fees. Mogul will cover all platform gas fees to ensure the best possible Web3 user experience.
"Working with Polygon allows Mogul's DeFiFi platform to deliver a friction-less blockchain-based user experience for the film industry, while still benefiting from the security and network effects associated with using Ethereum's mainnet" says Gagan Grewal, CEO of Mogul Productions."This partnership opens the door for our technology team to add more benefits to our users from script submission to financing, and distribution utilizing blockchain technologies."
Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder and COO of Polygon said of the partnership, "Mogul Productions has built an immersive platform for the future of DeFi in the film industry and their community will now benefit from low fee and high speed transactions. What sets Mogul apart is their commitment to onboarding the next wave of blockchain users from the film industry in a friction-less manner, and we're excited to work together!"
As part of the partnership, Mogul will assist in running the Polygon network, operating as a validator, by helping verify transactions on the blockchain through running both Heimdall validator and Bor block producer nodes.
This partnership with Polygon, an industry-leading scaling solution, furthers Mogul's quest to bring DeFi to the film industry, along with previously announced partnership with Chainlink.
About Mogul Productions (Mogul)
Mogul Productions is a decentralized film financing (DeFiFi) platform that connects creators, movie fans, and film financiers in one space to ensure the best films get made by giving everyone a voice. By leveraging blockchain technology and a tokenized system, Mogul incentivizes participation and rewards engagement. Using the Mogul in-app payment and utility token (STARS), users can vote on, greenlight and participate in key decision-making aspects of production. Mogul's continuous financing ensures constant liquidity, allowing financiers to redeem their stake at any time. Mogul's production team and advisors are award-winning Hollywood veterans who have written, directed, acted in, and produced a wide range of films and TV shows.
About Polygon (Formerly Matic)
Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting Secured Chains like Plasma, Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups, Validium etc and Standalone Chains like Matic POS, designed for flexibility and independence. Polygon's Layer 2 Chains have seen widespread adoption with 90+ Dapps, ~7M txns and ~200K unique users.
If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon's fast and secure txns for your Dapp, get started here.
