Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Announces Strategic New Hires and Momentum Loyalty Rewards Program
UNCASVILLE, Conn., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), a master developer of awe-inspiring global integrated entertainment resorts (IER), today unveiled the logo for its first Las Vegas destination, Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The 60,000-square foot premium gaming venue is located within Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton™. Actively under extensive renovation, Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas signifies the first tribal casino presence in the prestigious Las Vegas market.
As part of this landmark endeavor, MGE has appointed Joe Hasson as General Manager to lead the brand's first foray into the Las Vegas market; Joe will oversee the strategic direction of business operations and financial performance of the casino property in coordination with the senior management team. Recently named Director of Marketing, Tyler Conover will also be instrumental in amplifying Mohegan's presence and furthering key business initiatives to attract guests. Under their leadership, MGE will deliver memorable guest experiences, best in-class operations, and unmatched personalized service.
"This is an important milestone, and we are eager to bring MGE's world-class gaming to our network of loyal thrill-seekers in the entertainment capital of the world," said Mario Kontomerkos, MGE's Chief Executive Officer. "With industry veterans like Joe and Tyler at the helm of Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas, we are confident that our first venture into Las Vegas will be a fruitful one, and we are looking forward to welcoming guests later this year."
Get to Know the New General Manager at Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas
Joe Hasson brings nearly 40 years of industry experience into his new role as General Manager. Responsibilities of this position include management of the overall integrity of operations, and ensuring compliance with all regulatory standards, internal controls, policies and procedures. In addition, Hasson will be responsible for developing strategies and executing activities to drive and continually improve financial results, guest satisfaction, human capital engagement and efficiencies to grow the business. Hasson will provide strong leadership, set expectations, and hold the Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas management team accountable for implementing strategy and brand initiatives.
As a former Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager for a prominent local casino company in Las Vegas, Hasson was responsible for operating a portfolio including more than 20 casinos, resorts and taverns, featuring more than 20,000 slot machines, 400 table games, 5,000 hotel rooms and 60 restaurants, along with full scale resort, regional and neighborhood amenities. With ample gaming and entertainment experience, Hasson also earned more than 20-plus years of first-hand experience nationwide while with Harrah's Entertainment and Penn National Gaming.
Newly Appointed Director of Marketing to Usher MGE Brand into World-Class Las Vegas Market
Tyler Conover is a marketing professional with 15 years of experience in the gaming and hospitality industry. He possesses extensive knowledge of the Las Vegas market and has consulted throughout various regions of the United States and Canada.
In his role as Director of Marketing for Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Tyler will oversee the brand's gaming database and direct marketing efforts, loyalty marketing, and advertising for gaming promotions and special events. Tyler will be instrumental in strengthening the MGE brand and introducing a new, world-renowned market of consumers to the Mohegan experience.
Maximum Thrills Arrive in Las Vegas
In bringing all-out excitement to Las Vegas, Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas will open with the Momentum Loyalty Rewards Program, providing a seamless opportunity for guests to earn and redeem rewards and discounts at over 100 dining, shopping, nightlife and entertainment options, hotels, spas and golf courses at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs in Pennsylvania; Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey; ilani in Washington; and Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas' renovation is currently underway. Subject to regulatory approval, the re-imagined Las Vegas lifestyle casino is slated to open at the end of 2020.
About Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a state-of-the-art lifestyle casino operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), master developer of awe-inspiring integrated entertainment resorts (IER) worldwide. Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas signifies the first tribal casino presence in the prestigious Las Vegas market, featuring a 60,000-square foot gaming venue located within Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, a Curio Collection by Hilton. For more information on Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas or MGE properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.
About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment
Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, as well as Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada, and coming soon pending regulatory approval, Las Vegas, Nevada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA and New England Black Wolves, a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.
About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort, slated to open in Fall 2020. The property will be a part of the Curio Collection by Hilton™. The integrated resort will intermix a passion for food and beverage with music and culture. The resort will feature three hotel towers totaling over 1,500 Chambers and suites; a 60,000 sq. ft. Mohegan Sun Casino operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment; a five-acre tropical paradise resort pool area; 117,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor meeting and events space; live music and entertainment venue operated by AEG Presents with a capacity of 4,500+; and a portfolio of 12 dining venues including the iconic Nobu and luxury steakhouse MB Steak. The property is owned by JC Hospitality, LLC, in partnership with Juniper Capital Partners, Virgin Group, LiUNA, Fengate Real Assets, Dream and Orlando Development. The off-Strip playground, located at 4455 Paradise Road, is currently closed for renovations. For more information, visit https://virginhotels.com/las-vegas/.
