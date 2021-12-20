MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, received an Architectural Products Magazine 2021 Product Innovation Award (PIA) for its Vision Capped Composite Decking in the color Cold Brew. Recognizing the most innovative products across the full spectrum of the building industry, the judges selected Vision in Cold Brew color for its on-trend color and enhanced performance. The awards were judged by a prestigious panel of 19 design and building products experts.