SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mojenta, the first and only B2B tech marketing agency, announced today it has successfully completed 11 years in business.
In that time, Mojenta has serviced nearly 300 telecom carriers, technology service distributors, managed services providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), IT services providers, and telecom agents, creating and executing effective marketing strategies.
"We are honored and grateful to hit the 11-year mark and to continue our pace of nearly 50% year-over-year growth," said Angela Leavitt, founder and CEO of Mojenta. "To all our customers, partners, and staff, thank you for being part of our journey and story."
Other recent Mojenta achievements include being named to San Diego's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in 2018 and 2020.
In the last year, Mojenta has invested heavily in expanding its team of B2B marketers for the telecom, IT, and cloud services industries.
"Thanks to our expert team and infrastructure we have fine-tuned over the last year, we have never been in a better position to provide highly sophisticated marketing services to our clients," continued Leavitt.
"To produce consistent and systematic wins for our clients has been the cornerstone of our growth strategy and will continue to drive our success in 2022 and beyond," said Dan Rooney, Vice President Operations for Mojenta. "Everything else falls into place when clients succeed."
About Mojenta
Mojenta works with B2B telecom, IT, and cloud companies that are serious about growth and yet are frustrated with their sales and marketing results. Mojenta helps its clients create and implement data-driven growth strategies that deliver qualified sales opportunities and drive ROI. Mojenta knows exactly what works for B2B telecom, IT, and cloud because of its industry focus, and the company is passionate about helping its clients reach their full growth potential. Learn more at http://www.mojenta.com.
