IRVING, Texas, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The annually released Inc. 5000 list is a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, a list which has previously included Microsoft, Dell, Pandora, LinkedIn, and others. Despite the potential setbacks that 2020 could have brought, Mojo Media Labs exhibited enough accelerated growth to place itself in rare company for the third year in a row.
"We truly have our clients to thank for the honor of being named an Inc. 5000 Company for the past three years. In our business, the formula is simple. When our clients grow, we grow. Due to continued trust and close relationships with our clients, we all continued to grow despite the difficulties of last year.," says Mike Rose, CEO of Mojo Media Labs.
Like most businesses in March of 2020, Mojo and their clients faced the reality that business couldn't continue as normal. Mojo's close relationship with clients and strategic experience enabled many of Mojo's clients to rapidly transition their strategy to better meet the new demands of the economy. As a result, Mojo was able to help their clients grow despite the economic downturn.
Mojo's clients work hard each day to grow their businesses. They need to attract and engage their ideal customers, but it's challenging. Many businesses waste money on "random acts of marketing" and feel frustrated because they don't know where to focus their sales and marketing efforts. Mojo Media Labs creates custom growth marketing plans designed to solve these challenges and help their clients win more right-fit customers.
Mojo Media Labs was named an Inc. Best Workplace in 2019 and joined the Inc. 5000 list for the first time in August 2019. Mojo also joined Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 list of "Texas's fastest-growing private companies." in March 2020. Then, in May 2020, Mojo was named one of Forbes' 25 Best Small Companies in America, joining the Forbes Small Giants community.
"The accolades we've earned over the past few years are just the evidence that our team deeply desires the success of our clients. As a team of creative problem-solvers, we are constantly exploring new ways to help our clients grow smarter. Last year proved more than ever that businesses need a team of creative problem-solvers in their corner." says Rose.
About Mojo Media Labs
Businesses need to attract and engage ideal customers, but they waste time and money on random acts of marketing. Mojo Media Labs creates focused, custom growth marketing plans designed to win more customers and drive business growth. Services include branding, account-based and inbound marketing, website design and development, and sales enablement.
