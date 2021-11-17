REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moloco (http://www.molocoads.com), a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for mobile marketers, announced today that it has been named to this year's Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte. Now in its 27th year, the Technology Fast 500 Awards recognize the most innovative, fastest-growing technology companies in North America.
With a growth rate of 1,818% over three years, Moloco ranked #91 out of 500 companies nationally and #26 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company's growth is largely due to the success of Moloco Cloud DSP, a Demand Side Platform that enables advertisers to programmatically purchase ad inventory across the mobile app ecosystem. Moloco Cloud DSP has been rapidly adopted by a wide range of companies that deploy performance marketing strategies as their primary channel of growth. As these strategies have become more popular with disruptors across industries, Moloco has quickly grown its revenue beyond gaming and expanding its portfolio to include e-commerce, social media, fintech, and direct-to-consumer commerce companies.
In just eight years, Moloco has grown from a startup to a company with a valuation of more than $1.5 billion, raising $150 million in Series C funding earlier this year. Today, Moloco Cloud processes more than 5 million bid requests per second. MOLOCO's platform reaches nearly 10 billion global devices monthly through 5.58 million publisher apps, including big name publishers such as Nexon, Playrix, Netmarble, and many others.
"We're honored to receive this designation from Deloitte," said Ikkjin Ahn, co-founder and CEO of Moloco. "Our unprecedented growth in recent years marks just the beginning of our planned trajectory, and the entire Moloco team is honored to have our success recognized by such a respected organization. We're in great company among this year's winners, and we're excited to continue on our path."
In order to be eligible for this year's awards, companies had to meet a number of stringent criteria, including:
- Proprietary technology or intellectual property ownership
- Operating revenues of at least $50,000 in 2017
- Operating revenues of at least $5 million in 2020
- Growth rate of at least 75%.
For more information about the Technology Fast 500 Awards and Moloco's 2021 win, visit: http://www.fast500.com.
About Moloco
Moloco is a machine learning company focused on making mobile adtech more accessible. Moloco combines machine learning and big data to help customers supercharge their growth and monetization efforts. Moloco Cloud DSP enables performance marketers to scale performance quickly and efficiently through battle-tested prediction models. Moloco Retail Media Platform enables retail media publishers to easily set up their own ads business and earn revenue from advertising. Moloco was founded in 2013 by a team of ex-Googlers and has a global presence with 8 offices around the world. For more information, visit http://www.molocoads.com.
