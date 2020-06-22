BRONX, N.Y., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urban X Podcast is the #1 Father and son podcast created to address the critical need for positive male images and voices in social media. This multi-faceted platform, which includes a Youtube channel, podcast, and blog, serves as the perfect stage for a father and son duo to dialog about the many issues faced in our community, including economics, health, politics, and of course, fatherhood.
With over 4 million views, over 45,000 subscribers, 100,000 listeners, and thousands of avid readers, Urban X is a platform poised for greatness. With the addition of the new free app, which is available for all IOS and Apple devices, and our newly launched internet TV Network, which can be seen on Apple TV, ROKU, and Amazon Firestick, we are quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing social media platforms.
New live episodes of our podcast air on Youtube every Monday and Thursday at 9 pm. On Wednesdays at 9 pm, listeners can catch a new episode of the HULC series, which stands for Hip-Hop Urban Life Coach, where "dad" directly answers many questions from loyal listeners regarding life's challenges.
Every Podcast episode is highlighted by a segment called "The Urban Xcellence Story of the week," where the hosts shine a light on ordinary individuals who achieve extraordinary goals and accomplishments that would otherwise go unnoticed. No story or achievement is too small for us to celebrate.
If "Black Excellence" is the destination, then Urban Xcellence is the journey! Malcom X. Bowser is the author of a brand-new book called "Urban Xcellence," which focuses on 11 individuals in great detail, telling their stories of motherhood, entrepreneurs, disabilities, abuse, and so much more.
His dad, Duane Bowser aka The Black Dot is also the author of 2 books, "Hip Hop Decoded" and "Urban Culture Decoded" which deal with the urban experience from an aesthetic, artistic point of view, as well as the many challenges presented by the overall urban experience.
This podcast is edgy, funny thought-provoking, and even controversial at times, and is a must-watch for those who are not afraid to speak out and speak up when it comes to the issues that matter the most, family, fatherhood, and community. And with the recent news that Malcom will be becoming a first-time dad, you can expect the podcast to continue to grow.
Media Contact:
Latonia Almeyda
646 853 3397
241894@email4pr.com
UrbanX Podcast Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEzqDlNYdSyPkkTZjC30Z2w?view_as=subscriber
UrbanX on AudioBoom: https://audioboom.com/search?q=urban+x+podcast
Find UrbanX here: https://urbanx.nyc