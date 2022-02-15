LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Momentum IoT is now launching a new long-life GPS Telematics device which works without external power for more than six months after a single charge.
The device elegantly switches on-the-fly between NB-IoT and LTE Cat-M based on cloud-based, software-defined business logic, leveraging a powerful dual-mode module from Telit's ME310G1 product family. The ME310G1 delivers low power consumption in a small footprint and enables a new generation of massive low-cost IoT device deployments and creates new IoT-enabled business models. The ME310G1 addresses connectivity and battery life concerns for the growing number of OEMs, integrators and device designers looking to dramatically increase the number of data points they can collect from their operations and customers via IoT devices.
The newly certified offering, which Momentum is launching this month, results in dramatically lower power consumption, while improving connectivity in hard-to-reach areas. The features also enable Momentum to enter new markets, where a long-life, self-powered GPS tracking device is a must-have requirement. These include garbage and storage bins, portable toilets, roll-off containers, message-boards, coolers, and other equipment typically stationed in non-powered, remote places for extended periods.
Unlike beacon or RFID trackers, Momentum's new GPS trackers enable customers to deploy tracking without compromising real-time movement and connectivity features.
Momentum's Eagle 1 device also detects movement with a built-in accelerometer. Using movement and signals from the GPS to determine vehicle trip starts and stops, the device can go into hibernation mode during periods when the vehicle is not in use. This further reduces power consumption.
Additionally, NB-IoT enables additional power savings by letting Momentum more granularly manage the dialogue between the device and towers.
"NB IoT gives you more fidelity and control in low connectivity scenarios," said Dr. Steve Durana, Momentum's VP of Engineering and formerly Chief Technical Officer at Sentinel Offender Services. "By leveraging the elegant software-enabled switching between NB-IoT and LTE-M in the Telit module, we're able to deliver a longer-life non-powered device to thousands of fleet customers," he added.
Dr. Durana noted that one of the barriers to widespread adoption of NB-IoT has been the extra development and certification cost. Many IoT businesses have chosen to forego the benefits of NB-IoT due to the extra cost of launching dual-mode solutions.
Dennis Kelly, Senior Vice President Sales Americas at Telit, added: "We're working hard to make it easier for product developers to leverage the power of NB-IoT in their products. Momentum IoT is at the forefront of development with our dual-mode NB-IoT/ LTE-M modules. We're proud to partner with them."
About Momentum IoT
Momentum IoT helps small and mid-sized fleet managers locate and manage their trucks, trailers, heavy and light equipment with GPS tracking products which are simple, rugged, and easy to use. Momentum IoT was built from gravel up by people who worked in field services. Learn more at: https://momentumiot.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About Telit
Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.
For more information, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit http://www.Telit.com.
Media Contact
Dev Bhatia, Momentum IoT, 1 323-831-3475, dev.bhatia@momentumiot.com
SOURCE Momentum IoT