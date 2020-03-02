SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro founder David Whitaker announced today pre-production for "Coffin 3" will commence this spring with principal photography to follow this summer. The film is currently casting for leads.
Executive Producer of "Coffin 3" David Whitaker announces, "We are excited to start filming in St. Thomas, VI."
Mon Ethos Pro employees have been in St. Thomas for the past few months meeting with cast and crew while Director, Writer, and Producer Kipp Tribble's team finalized the script to cast locals and well known celebrities such as Tito Ortiz.
"Coffin 3" tells the story of "Trick" and his band of psychotic followers, who have left a trail of death and mayhem across the country. Now the group has converged on a secluded house for some deadly unfinished business - but everything is not as it seems.
More information about "Coffin 3" is available on IMDB or at monethos.com.
Local casting will begin in April 2020 at the St. Thomas Mon Ethos Pro location. Local casting information can be found at monethos.com/movies/casting/coffin-3
