LOS ANGELES and IBIZA, Spain, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monad has launched (http://www.monad.social) a first of its kind subscription platform where creators can finally own their relationship with fans, play and stream live performances, engage with their community and most importantly monetize their creative output. Monad provides the platform, marketing support and technical expertise.
Monad is committed to building the best functionality and design aesthetic tailored to the unique needs of the music community. Music creators own their content, rights and the entire relationship with their fans – a first.
Igor Marijuan (Monad Brand Ambassador and Ibiza DJ/Personality) said, "The algorithm has killed the artist's relationship with their real fans. I've made more money on monad.social in the last 30 days than I ever have on streaming services. Social media is fine for promotion, but I prefer to convert "Likes," into revenue through direct contact with my community."
Sasha (International DJ, Producer, Label Owner, World #1 DJ by DJ Magazine 2000) said, "Streaming services are not paying the bills."
Monad Circles provide Creators with the ability to stream shows and other content when they choose, upload media, engage through chat and forums. Creators get a unique 80% of the revenue they generate through subscriptions, tips and other revenue sources.
Live streaming technology is optimized for music quality at 320 kbps. Fans get access to their favorite creators, exclusive content not found anywhere else on the web and the satisfaction of knowing their financial support will actually make a difference.
Brett Hawkins (Monad CEO) said, "It's time for the pact between streaming, social media and artists to change. The subscription business model works in other spaces. It's high time one was designed for music enjoyment. Monad is that platform. It is constructed to help creators navigate technology minefields and to receive fair compensation for their extraordinary talent."
About Monad – http://www.monad.social
The Monad icon is the ancient Greek and Pythagorean symbol for the Universe and everything within it. We like the analogy to our business. Our mission is to use technology to transform relationships between music creators and their fans.
The Monad Fan Platform was built from our desire to rethink social engagement models and the relationship between creators and content consumers. We are an international collective of artists, musicians, gamers, music lovers, financiers, marketers and technologists coming together to bring creator-centric marketing and distribution solutions to the music industry. # # #
Media Contact:
Jason Carlton
Media Contact
Jason Carlton, monad.social, +1 3105000213, Press@monad.social
SOURCE monad.social