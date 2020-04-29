ATLANTA, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ModifyHealth™, a nationwide provider of gut-friendly, Low-FODMAP and gluten-free meals has recently been recognized by Monash University through a brand new app category highlighting companies that provide fully-prepared and delivered Low-FODMAP meals. Recommended by GI providers and dietitians alike, ModifyHealth's meals are clinically tailored to bring relief to a variety of GI conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), SIBO, and celiac disease.
"The Monash University FODMAP Diet app is the gold standard when it comes to helping patients understand the intricacies of the Low-FODMAP protocol and how different foods can impact their gut health. Our decision to add this new 'Low FODMAP Certified Meals' category is testament to the growing demand and results patients are experiencing through ModifyHealth's simple and scientific approach to home-delivered Low-FODMAP meals" says Alan Greensmith, US Head of Commercial Development, FODMAP at Monash University. "We're incredibly excited to welcome ModifyHealth as the first company to lead this new category within our app."
"Monash University is the birthplace of the Low-FODMAP protocol and known internationally as leading experts in IBS research. This new app category highlighting 'Low-FODMAP Certified Meals' assures patients, dietitians, gastroenterologists and other healthcare providers that our meals meet the guidelines to help make the FODMAP journey simple and effective" says Christine Lothen-Kline, MPH, MCHES, RD, LD, Dietitian Director for ModifyHealth.
ModifyHealth's recipes have been developed by award-winning chefs under the direction of expert Low-FODMAP dietitian, speaker and author, Patsy Catsos, MS, RDN, LD to ensure all recipes adhere to evidence-based FODMAP guidelines and thresholds while maintaining appropriate nutritional values.
"We are passionate about ensuring positive outcomes by helping patients properly follow a Low-FODMAP protocol, says GB Pratt, Founder & CEO of ModifyHealth. "We're honored to be the first prepared meal delivery service to earn Monash University's certification and are excited to see this category within their app. It's the latest step in our mission to make 'food as medicine' simple, effective and enjoyable for providers and patients."
About ModifyHealth
ModifyHealth changes lives by making food as medicine simple, effective and enjoyable for providers and patients. ModifyHealth's provider-recommended, home-delivered, Low-FODMAP, and gluten-free meals are shipped nationwide to help bring relief to common GI conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), SIBO, and celiac disease where dietary modification is a recommended treatment. Meals are Monash University Low-FODMAP CertifiedTM, organic, non-GMO, delivered fully prepared and supported with expert dietitian consultations to ensure positive outcomes. For more information, please visit modifyhealth.com.
Media Contact:
Ryan Moskowitz
CBO, ModifyHealth
ryan.moskowitz@modifyhealth.com