NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mondo, an Addison Group company and leading national staffing agency specializing in high-end IT, tech, digital marketing, and creative talent, today announced the release of its 2021 Tech, Digital Marketing, & Creative Salary Guide. The guide, which contains insights on the latest tech, digital marketing, and creative hiring trends and salary data, is now available for download.
While 2020 transformed the way the world works and hires, job openings remained at unprecedented high levels resulting in new considerations for today's recruitment professionals. The report highlights key factors for decoding current market ranges to inform 2021 hiring and compensation strategies. The four factors include:
- Geo-specificity: The shift to a fully remote workforce in 2020 resulted in rural talent expecting salaries to match those in major talent hotspots like NYC and SF. Now demand, regardless of geo-location, dictates rate.
- Salaries are situational: Rates for all positions fluctuate based on business size, the scope of the role, industry and whether the position is contract-based or full-time.
- Retention inflation: In the new remote, candidate-driven market, retention is everything. Companies are inflating initial rates to retain in-demand talent longer.
- Digital transformation: Premium rates continue to climb higher for tech and digital-focused skill sets due to the COVID-fueled global prioritization of digital experiences across all industries.
The 2021 report reflects a strong market in both the tech and creative/digital marketing industries, with 23 tech jobs pulling in salaries of $200,000 or more — up from 15 jobs in 2020. Twelve creative/digital marketing roles brought in salaries of $175,000 or more. Among both industries, top-paying jobs belong to members of the C-suite with Chief Information Security Officer ($175,000-$300,000), Chief Information Officer/Chief Technology Officer ($175,000-$300,000) and Chief Marketing Officer ($185,000-$275,000) collecting the top salaries, respectively.
As digital transformation continues to accelerate amid the pandemic, the need for tech and digital-focused skill sets is increasing. The data surrounding tech jobs show that skills across several categories including AI and machine learning, BI and data, app and software development, business application and development, DevOps and cloud, and project management are highly sought after, with each category offering at least two salaries of $200,000 or more.
The highest paying jobs in tech with salaries of $200,000 or more include:
➢ Chief Information Security Officer ($175,000-$300,000)
➢ CTO/CIO ($175,000-$300,000)
➢ VP, Application Development ($150,000-$250,000)
➢ VP, Engineering ($150,000-$250,000)
➢ AI Developer ($120,000-$220,000)
➢ Machine Learning Engineer ($120,000-$250,000)
➢ Software Engineer ($85,000-$200,000)
➢ Python Engineer ($100,000-$200,000)
➢ Big Data Engineer ($140,000-$200,000)
➢ Data Architect ($145,000-$225,000)
➢ Data Scientist ($110,000-$250,000)
➢ Application Architect ($140,000-$200,000)
➢ Solutions Architect ($155,000-$220,000)
➢ Cloud Architect ($150,000-$230,000)
➢ DevOps Lead/Engineer ($130,000-$230,000)
➢ DevSecOps Engineer ($160,000-$240,000)
➢ IoT Consultant ($150,000-$200,000)
➢ Network Architect ($150,000-$200,000)
➢ Agile Coach ($130,000-$220,000)
➢ Program Manager ($125,000-$200,000)
➢ Salesforce Solutions Architect ($145,000-$210,000)
➢ Cybersecurity Engineer ($120,000-$210,000)
➢ Information Security Manager ($140,000-$225,000)
Similar to last year's report, the highest digital marketing salary figures favor executives, with the majority of jobs that have salaries of $175,000 or more listed at director level or above. However, technical and specialty roles within analytics, demand gen and eCommerce also offer high-paid positions such as BI Analyst ($70,000-$125,000), Marketing Automation Manager ($70,000-$160,000) and eCommerce Developer ($90,000-$155,000).
The highest paying jobs in creative and digital marketing with salaries of $175,000 or more include:
➢ Chief Growth Officer ($175,000-$220,000)
➢ CMO ($185,000-$275,000)
➢ VP, Digital Marketing ($150,000-$200,000)
➢ VP, eCommerce ($150,000-$180,000)
➢ VP, Marketing Communications ($125,000-$175,000)
➢ VP, MarTech Solutions ($145,000-$200,000)
➢ Director, UX/UI ($125,000-$175,000)
➢ Director, Web Analytics ($110,000-$175,000)
➢ Creative Director ($110,000-$190,000)
➢ Product Designer ($110,0000-$180,000)
➢ Information Architect ($110,000-$175,000)
➢ UX/UI Developer ($90,000-$175,000)
"After an unprecedented year such as 2020, it is encouraging to see the tech, creative and digital marketing job markets continuing to thrive across many skill sets," said Stephanie Wernick Barker, president of Mondo. "As digital transformation initiatives continue to be top-of-mind for executives in 2021, we are eager and prepared to place candidates across all tech categories to fit the highly specific needs of today's businesses. Similarly, on the creative and digital marketing side, we're continuing to see opportunities for candidates with analytics expertise in addition to those who can lead innovative initiatives related to product design and user experience."
