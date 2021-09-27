VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MonetizeMore, a leading monetization partner for web publishers and app developers, has been recognized on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail. The report ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. MonetizeMore earned its spot (310 of 448) with a three-year growth rate of 108%.
"It is an honor to be recognized by The Globe and Mail for the second time in a row. Our sustainable growth is proof that our mission to empower web publishers is becoming stronger as we continue to hit new records and milestones. We plan to excel further in our long-term approach to help our publishing partners navigate the ever-changing tides of the ad tech world," says Kean Graham, CEO, and Founder, MonetizeMore.
The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine available at tgam.ca/TopGrowing
MonetizeMore is a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP), which highlights that the company has been recognized as an authority by Google and has an established track record managing millions of dollars in publisher revenues. Their solutions help publishers to uncover revenue optimization opportunities and prevent clawbacks, policy issues, technical issues, and account bans.
With these prominent industry partnerships, in-house technology innovations, and a growing team over 200 strong, MonetizeMore has accelerated the revenue growth for 700+ publishers, including well-known names such as BoredPanda, PlantSnap, Memivi, and AndroidWaves.
"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on the Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."
About MonetizeMore
Founded in 2010, MonetizeMore is a fast-growing ad tech company with 200 team members across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. The company is trusted by 700+ publishers to manage their ad revenue optimization across 40 countries through their actionable ad platform called PubGuru, including award winning protection from invalid traffic with Traffic Cop.
For more information, visit: http://www.monetizemore.com
Media Contact
Kimaya Mehta, MonetizeMore, +1 25-021-65013, kimaya@monetizemore.com
Kimaya@monetizemore.com, MonetizeMore, kimaya@monetizemore.com
SOURCE MonetizeMore