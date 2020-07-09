CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Money Experience, the innovative edtech company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, today announced that Money Experience Pro, its personal finance program for young professionals, was awarded a bronze medal at the 2020 International Serious Play Awards that honor outstanding titles used for education or training. It was recognized in the Corporate and Vocational Skills Games sector of the Digital Serious Games category.
Designed specifically for millennials and Gen X in the workforce, Money Experience Pro is a financial wellness program that demonstrates the relationship between money and quality of life. Using a simulator, users first set their priorities for each phase of life and then make a variety of career, personal, and lifestyle choices – everything from marriage and family to health and retirement. A graphic novel within the simulator provides important emotional contexts while relatable characters help users identify parallels to their own decision making processes and understand how each choice aligns with their priorities, impacts their quality of life, and influences their finances.
"We are honored to be recognized by the International Serious Play Awards," said Jeet Singh, founder and CEO at Money Experience. "Some of our most important financial decisions are made once we enter the workforce, which is what motivated us to develop a fun and engaging program that employers could offer as an employee benefit. Once young professionals understand how their choices can impact their finances and quality of life, they're better equipped to make informed decisions."
Winners for the 2020 International Serious Play Awards were selected for their ability to transform the way people learn, engage with and retain information through serious game development.
About Money Experience
Money Experience is an educational technology company addressing the need for personal finance education among young people and adults. Money Experience is headquartered at One Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts. https://www.moneyexperience.com/
Contact
Caitlin Snider for Money Experience
caitlin@hollywoodagency.com
(781) 740-0077 x14