JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Money Pages, the multi-media marketing franchise that helps local businesses reach their target audiences through direct mail by distributing over 13 million magazines last year, closed out 2021 with substantial growth, adding three new units to its system in 2021. The franchise is now looking to continue its growth in key markets across the Southeast, including Georgia (Johns Creek, Athens, Augusta), Florida (Tampa – St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee), North Carolina (Raleigh-Durham, Cary – Apex, Greensboro), South Carolina (Charleston, Columbia, Greenville), and Tennessee (Nashville and Knoxville).
According to Chris Sexton, Money Pages' VP of Franchising, the brand's recent and ongoing growth is due largely to its prime market availability, low overhead, and recurring revenue streams, all of which allow franchisees to stake an outsized claim in an industry projected to reach $70.66 billion by 2023.
"We have more than four awards planned for this year and are looking forward to continuing to grow the system into more states and local communities," said Sexton. "We are also looking forward to expanding into Charlotte with our first publications in 2022. Our Richmond market is off to a stellar start with Aubrey Sylvester continuing to increase page counts and billing since his launch in October 2021."
The brand's strong positioning has not gone unnoticed in the franchise industry. This year, Entrepreneur Magazine included the brand in its prestigious Franchise 500 list as No. 1 in category for Advertising Services.
Money Pages Franchisees Plan for Success in 2022
One of the franchisee powerhouse teams taking Money Pages into new territories in 2022 is Heather and Ryan Zabinksy, who signed in Summer 2021. The couple was awarded one unit in Ft. Mill, South Carolina, and also signed an Area Developer agreement for Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Zabinksys, who formerly owned an HVAC company for 14 years in Jacksonville, Florida, would advertise their previous company in Money Pages, so they were familiar with the product and knew it was an option they wanted to pursue for their next business venture.
"Money Pages has a proven system that we believe in. We believe in the marketing, we believe in what the publication can do for local communities, and we believe in the power of our sales team," said Ryan. "Money Pages worked with us and gave us the opportunity to put our best foot forward in our South Carolina community — and we look forward to growing from here."
"We're offering an incredibly valuable service — constant business-to-consumer branding to those businesses in our immediate area on a month-to-month basis," said Ryan.
Moving forward into the new year, the couple will expand their territory into the South Charlotte region and continue to grow into North Carolina.
Another franchisee team, the Eders — Jeff and his son Nate — have strong ties to their Indiana community and wanted a local business where they could help other business owners and strengthen their town's economy.
"Brownsburg-Hendricks County is a growing community with a lot of business opportunities," said Jeff. "There are alot of new businesses starting up here and businesses moving into this area. Money Pages is here for that. It feels like the right time to launch this type of business."
The Eders' Brownsburg, Indiana, publication will launch in Spring of 2022 and reach other surrounding Hendricks County towns of Avon and Danville with the hyper-local magazine geared to help small businesses.
Alan Worley, CEO of Money Pages, expressed his excitement that this new franchise location in Indiana is a family operation rooted in passion for small local business.
"Money Pages is rooted in family, and we are thrilled to be welcoming this father-son duo to our team," said Worley. "We can't wait to see what big things the Eders do for the Brownsburg community."
Sexton says the success of the brand's franchisees is a direct result of its growth mindset and robust support team with a deep bench of experience.
"Our most successful franchise owners have multiple units and or development areas," said Sexton. "It's important, when thinking about growth, multiple units is where you are really going to thrive. Growth is accelerated by access to a very experienced leadership team that has a direct role in supporting our franchise owners."
The investment to open a Money Pages franchise starts at $107,500. For more information, visit https://moneypagesfranchising.com/
About Money Pages Franchising
Money Pages Franchising was launched in 2012 in response to ever-growing interest to bring the flagship Money Pages magazine founded in 2001 to cities across the country. The system has since grown to more than seven states and over 13 million magazines in circulation annually. Our franchise owners come from a wide cross-section of backgrounds and experiences who share a common interest being a part of their local business communities and helping readers save money. Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Money Pages on its Franchise 500, including ranking as #1 in Advertising Services, and recognized it as a Top Low Cost Franchise. Money Pages is the perfect franchise model for motivated entrepreneurs to bring an industry leading local publication to their city! Call 888.417.2552 for more information.
