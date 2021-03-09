NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.
"MongoDB's fourth quarter performance was a strong finish to an incredibly successful year. Our performance in fiscal 2021 demonstrated the increasingly strategic role MongoDB's modern application data platform plays in enabling customers to use software and data to derive a competitive advantage," said Dev Ittycheria, President and Chief Executive Officer of MongoDB.
"As we look ahead to fiscal 2022, MongoDB is in an excellent position to benefit from the shift to the cloud and the need to build smarter and more powerful applications that transform a company's business. We are confident in our ability to keep delivering strong growth at scale and will continue to invest in our platform to ensure we fully capitalize on our large market opportunity over the long-term."
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Total revenue was $171.0 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2021, an increase of 38% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $163.9 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year, and services revenue was $7.1 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year.
- Gross Profit: Gross profit was $120.0 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2021, representing a 70% gross margin, compared to 72% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $123.3 million, representing a 72% non-GAAP gross margin.
- Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $59.4 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2021, compared to $40.9 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $16.0 million, compared to $12.0 million in the year-ago period.
- Net Loss: Net loss was $75.8 million, or $1.25 per share, based on 60.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter fiscal 2021. This compares to $62.6 million, or $1.10 per share, based on 56.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was $19.9 million or $0.33 per share. This compares to $14.5 million or $0.25 per share in the year-ago period.
- Cash Flow: As of January 31, 2021, MongoDB had $958.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended January 31, 2021, MongoDB used $18.6 million of cash from operations, $0.8 million in capital expenditures and $1.2 million in principal repayments of finance leases, leading to negative free cash flow of $20.7 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $10.9 million in the year-ago period.
Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Total revenue was $590.4 million for the full year fiscal 2021, an increase of 40% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $565.3 million, an increase of 41% year-over-year, and services revenue was $25.0 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year.
- Gross Profit: Gross profit was $413.3 million for the full year fiscal 2021, representing a 70% gross margin compared to 70% the prior year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $427.2 million, representing a 72% non-GAAP gross margin.
- Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $209.3 million for the full year fiscal 2021, compared to $147.9 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $49.6 million, compared to $53.7 million in the prior year.
- Net Loss: Net loss was $266.9 million, or $4.53 per share, based on 59.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding, for the full year fiscal 2021. This compares to $175.5 million, or $3.14 per share, based on 55.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the prior year. Non-GAAP net loss was $58.1 million or $0.99 per share. This compares to $55.9 million or $1.00 per share in the prior year.
- Cash Flow: During the year ended January 31, 2021, MongoDB used $42.7 million of cash in operations and $11.8 million in capital expenditures and $4.6 million in principal repayments of finance leases, leading to negative free cash flow of $59.1 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $35.0 million in the prior year.
A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 and Recent Business Highlights
- Announced the general availability of MongoDB Realm Sync, a fully managed service that synchronizes data between the Realm mobile database and MongoDB Atlas. This new solution addresses the unique technical challenges of mobile and offline-first development, saving developer's time by reducing the amount of code they need to write and the complexity of their application architecture.
- Launched a global partnership with Tencent Cloud, allowing customers to consume MongoDB-as-a-Service across Tencent's global cloud infrastructure and securely build, deploy and scale powerful applications. With this partnership, the two largest cloud providers in China now provide authorized MongoDB managed service offerings, demonstrating the popularity of MongoDB in one of the largest markets in the world.
- Expanded the Google Cloud partnership with deeper technical integrations and joint-customer programs to make MongoDB Atlas easier to consume through the Google Cloud Marketplace. Since the inception of the partnership, we've seen a dramatic increase in new business as customers have selected MongoDB Atlas as a superior alternative to relational database solutions.
Business Outlook
Based on information as of today, March 9, 2021, MongoDB is issuing the following financial guidance for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2022.
First Quarter Fiscal 2022
Full Year Fiscal 2022
Revenue
$167.0 million to $170.0 million
$745.0 million to $765.0 million
Non-GAAP Loss from Operations
($21.0) million to ($19.0) million
($84.0) million to ($74.0) million
Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share
($0.39) to ($0.36)
($1.55) to ($1.39)
The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Fluctuations in MongoDB's operating results may be particularly pronounced in the current economic environment due to the uncertainty caused by, and the unprecedented nature of, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the severity, duration, and ultimate impact of which is difficult to predict at this time. The situation regarding COVID-19 remains uncertain and could change rapidly, and MongoDB will continue to evaluate its potential impact on its business.
Reconciliation of non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.
About MongoDB
MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 24,800 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 155 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning our financial guidance for the first fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2022; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and future operating results; and the potential benefits of our product platform. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the impact that the precautions we have taken in our business relative to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business; the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers, our potential customers, the global financial markets and our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our database platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on December 9, 2020. Additional information will be made available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2021 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share exclude:
- stock-based compensation expense;
- amortization of intangible assets for the acquired technology and acquired customer relationships associated with the prior acquisitions of Realm, mLab and WiredTiger;
- amortization of time-based founder payments associated with the mLab purchase that was deemed to be compensation expense for GAAP purposes;
- acquisition costs associated with the purchase of Realm in fiscal 2020; and
- in the case of non-GAAP net loss, non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes, a non-recurring loss from the early extinguishment of debt related to the partial repurchase in fiscal 2020 of our 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2024 and a non-recurring income tax benefit associated with the acquisition of Realm intangible assets in fiscal 2020.
MongoDB uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating MongoDB's ongoing operational performance. MongoDB believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in MongoDB's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Free cash flow represents net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures, principal repayments of finance lease liabilities and capitalized software development costs, if any. MongoDB uses free cash flow to understand and evaluate its liquidity and to generate future operating plans. The exclusion of capital expenditures, principal repayments of finance lease liabilities and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of MongoDB's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that it does not consider to be indicative of its liquidity. MongoDB believes that free cash flow is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of its liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in its business in the same manner as MongoDB's management and board of directors.
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com.
MONGODB, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
As of January 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
429,697
$
706,192
Short-term investments
528,045
280,326
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,024 and $2,515 as of January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
135,176
85,554
Deferred commissions
36,619
24,219
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
12,350
16,905
Total current assets
1,141,887
1,113,196
Property and equipment, net
62,364
58,316
Operating lease right-of-use assets
34,587
11,147
Goodwill
55,830
55,830
Acquired intangible assets, net
26,275
34,779
Deferred tax assets
997
615
Other assets
85,555
54,684
Total assets
$
1,407,495
$
1,328,567
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
4,144
$
2,849
Accrued compensation and benefits
70,210
41,427
Operating lease liabilities
2,343
3,750
Other accrued liabilities
56,440
26,860
Deferred revenue
221,404
167,498
Total current liabilities
354,541
242,384
Deferred tax liability, non-current
773
821
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
39,095
8,113
Deferred revenue, non-current
16,547
23,281
Convertible senior notes, net
937,729
911,075
Other liabilities, non-current
59,129
60,035
Total liabilities
1,407,814
1,245,709
Temporary equity, convertible senior notes
4,714
—
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Class A common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of January 31, 2021 and 2020; 60,997,822 shares issued and 60,898,451 shares outstanding as of January 31, 2021 and 48,512,090 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2020
61
48
Class B common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; no shares and 100,000,000 shares authorized as of January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2021; 8,969,824 shares issued and 8,870,453 shares outstanding as of January 31, 2020
—
9
Additional paid-in capital
932,332
752,127
Treasury stock, 99,371 shares (repurchased at an average of $13.27 per share) as of January 31, 2021 and 2020
(1,319)
(1,319)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(704)
225
Accumulated deficit
(935,403)
(668,232)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
(5,033)
82,858
Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
1,407,495
$
1,328,567
MONGODB, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Subscription
$
163,946
$
117,849
$
565,349
$
399,826
Services
7,053
5,674
25,031
21,894
Total revenue
170,999
123,523
590,380
421,720
Cost of revenue:
Subscription(1)
42,040
28,226
145,280
101,691
Services(1)
8,945
6,565
31,796
23,665
Total cost of revenue
50,985
34,791
177,076
125,356
Gross profit
120,014
88,732
413,304
296,364
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing(1)
97,683
67,234
325,100
223,893
Research and development(1)
55,911
41,638
205,161
149,033
General and administrative(1)
25,813
20,763
92,347
71,304
Total operating expenses
179,407
129,635
622,608
444,230
Loss from operations
(59,393)
(40,903)
(209,304)
(147,866)
Other expense, net
(14,299)
(19,396)
(53,389)
(28,312)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(73,692)
(60,299)
(262,693)
(176,178)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
2,109
2,264
4,251
(656)
Net loss
$
(75,801)
$
(62,563)
$
(266,944)
$
(175,522)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(1.25)
$
(1.10)
$
(4.53)
$
(3.14)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
60,497,810
56,943,622
58,984,604
55,939,032
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of revenue—subscription
$
2,462
$
1,520
$
8,970
$
4,996
Cost of revenue—services
811
940
4,953
3,047
Sales and marketing
15,878
8,912
54,632
26,640
Research and development
16,196
9,173
57,611
26,686
General and administrative
5,922
4,193
23,147
14,407
Total stock–based compensation expense
$
41,269
$
24,738
$
149,313
$
75,776
MONGODB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(75,801)
$
(62,563)
$
(266,944)
$
(175,522)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,662
2,959
14,177
12,783
Stock-based compensation
41,269
24,738
149,313
75,776
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
12,543
5,014
49,120
14,847
Amortization of finance right-of-use assets
994
994
3,975
3,976
Amortization of operating right-of-use assets
1,633
960
6,380
3,015
Non-cash interest on office financing lease
—
—
—
1,823
Deferred income taxes
(276)
1,249
(364)
(3,292)
Accretion of discount on short-term investments
1,077
(441)
1,460
(4,060)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
14,522
—
14,522
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
586
—
(1,329)
—
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(43,476)
(17,815)
(47,633)
(12,692)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,577
(3,983)
4,824
(3,794)
Deferred commissions
(24,462)
(16,157)
(41,623)
(28,362)
Other long-term assets
(977)
95
(1,094)
(53)
Accounts payable
473
665
1,216
513
Accrued liabilities
15,226
4,263
34,859
20,439
Operating lease liabilities
(1,277)
(1,312)
(4,014)
(3,291)
Deferred revenue
42,474
38,156
48,239
53,054
Other liabilities, non-current
2,110
38
6,765
778
Net cash used in operating activities
(18,645)
(8,618)
(42,673)
(29,540)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(831)
(1,214)
(11,773)
(3,564)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
—
—
(38,629)
Investment in non-marketable securities
—
—
(500)
—
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
200,000
60,000
740,000
470,000
Purchases of marketable securities
(177,809)
(65,922)
(990,383)
(429,452)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
21,360
(7,136)
(262,656)
(1,645)
Cash flows from financing activities
Payments of issuance costs for convertible senior notes
—
—
(4,154)
—
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, including early exercised stock options
3,202
3,492
17,000
16,775
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan
9,560
7,026
18,523
13,420
Repurchase of early exercised stock options
—
(8)
(11)
(43)
Principal repayments of finance leases
(1,183)
(1,117)
(4,633)
(1,915)
Proceeds from borrowings on convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs
—
1,132,991
—
1,132,991
Payments for 2024 Notes Partial Repurchase
—
(479,070)
—
(479,070)
Payment for purchase of capped calls
—
(92,920)
—
(92,920)
Proceeds from tenant improvement allowance on build-to-suit lease
—
—
856
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
11,579
570,394
27,581
589,238
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
646
244
1,264
306
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
14,940
554,884
(276,484)
558,359
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
415,282
151,822
706,706
148,347
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
430,222
$
706,706
$
430,222
$
706,706
MONGODB, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:
Gross profit on a GAAP basis
$
120,014
$
88,732
$
413,304
$
296,364
Gross margin (Gross profit/Total revenue) on a GAAP basis
70
%
72
%
70
%
70
%
Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of Revenue—Subscription
2,462
1,520
8,970
4,996
Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of Revenue—Services
811
940
4,953
3,047
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
123,287
$
91,192
$
427,227
$
304,407
Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit/Total revenue)
72
%
74
%
72
%
72
%
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:
Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis
$
97,683
$
67,234
$
325,100
$
223,893
Less:
Stock-based compensation expense
15,878
8,912
54,632
26,640
Amortization of intangible assets associated with acquisitions
760
766
3,044
2,978
Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense
$
81,045
$
57,556
$
267,424
$
194,275
Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis
$
55,911
$
41,638
$
205,161
$
149,033
Less:
Stock-based compensation expense
16,196
9,173
57,611
26,686
Amortization of intangible assets and time-based founder payments associated with acquisitions
1,365
3,350
7,366
14,763
Non-GAAP research and development operating expense
$
38,350
$
29,115
$
140,184
$
107,584
General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis
$
25,813
$
20,763
$
92,347
$
71,304
Less:
Stock-based compensation expense
5,922
4,193
23,147
14,407
Acquisition costs
—
—
—
641
Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense
$
19,891
$
16,570
$
69,200
$
56,256
Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP loss from operations:
Loss from operations on a GAAP basis
$
(59,393)
$
(40,903)
$
(209,304)
$
(147,866)
Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense
41,269
24,738
149,313
75,776
Amortization of intangible assets and time-based founder payments associated with acquisitions
2,125
4,116
10,410
17,741
Acquisition costs
—
—
—
641
Non-GAAP loss from operations
$
(15,999)
$
(12,049)
$
(49,581)
$
(53,708)
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss:
Net loss on a GAAP basis
$
(75,801)
$
(62,563)
$
(266,944)
$
(175,522)
Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense
41,269
24,738
149,313
75,776
Amortization of intangible assets and time-based founder payments associated with acquisitions
2,125
4,116
10,410
17,741
Acquisition costs
—
—
—
641
Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes
12,543
5,014
49,120
14,847
Non-recurring loss from the early extinguishment of debt
—
14,522
—
14,522
Non-recurring income tax benefit associated with the acquisition of intangible assets
—
(346)
—
(3,882)
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(19,864)
$
(14,519)
$
(58,101)
$
(55,877)
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, to non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted:
Net loss per share, basic and diluted, on a GAAP basis
$
(1.25)
$
(1.10)
$
(4.53)
$
(3.14)
Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense
0.68
0.43
2.53
1.35
Amortization of intangible assets and time-based founder payments associated with acquisitions
0.03
0.07
0.18
0.32
Acquisition costs
—
—
—
0.01
Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes
0.21
0.09
0.83
0.27
Non-recurring loss from the early extinguishment of debt
—
0.26
—
0.26
Non-recurring income tax benefit associated with the acquisition of intangible assets
—
—
—
(0.07)
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.33)
$
(0.25)
$
(0.99)
$
(1.00)
The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(18,645)
$
(8,618)
$
(42,673)
$
(29,540)
Capital expenditures
(831)
(1,214)
(11,773)
(3,564)
Principal repayments of finance leases
(1,183)
(1,117)
(4,633)
(1,915)
Capitalized software
—
—
—
—
Free cash flow
$
(20,659)
$
(10,949)
$
(59,079)
$
(35,019)
MONGODB, INC.
CUSTOMER COUNT METRICS
The following table presents certain customer count information as of the periods indicated:
1/31/2019
4/30/2019
7/31/2019
10/31/2019
1/31/2020
4/30/2020
7/31/2020
10/31/2020
1/31/2021
Total Customers
13,400+
14,200+
15,000+
15,900+
17,000+
18,400+
20,200+
22,600+
24,800+
Direct Sales Customers(a)
1,750+
1,800+
1,850+
1,900+
2,000+
2,200+
2,500+
2,800+
3,000+
MongoDB Atlas Customers
11,400+
12,300+
13,200+
14,200+
15,400+
16,800+
18,800+
21,100+
23,300+
Customers over $100K(b)
557
598
622
688
751
780
819
898
975
(a) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.
(b) Represents the number of customers with $100,000 or greater in annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") and annualized monthly recurring revenue ("MRR"). ARR includes the revenue we expect to receive from our customers over the following 12 months based on contractual commitments and, in the case of Direct Sales Customers of MongoDB Atlas, by annualizing the prior 90 days of their actual consumption of MongoDB Atlas, assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions or usage. For all other customers of our self-serve products, we calculate annualized MRR by annualizing the prior 30 days of their actual consumption of such products, assuming no increases or reductions in usage. ARR and annualized MRR exclude professional services. Prior to January 31, 2020, ARR from Direct Sales Customers of MongoDB Atlas was based on their contractual commitments instead of their actual consumption. We believe that our new consumption-based ARR calculation better reflects current customer behavior. The impact of this change on prior reported periods is immaterial.
MONGODB, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION
The following table presents certain supplemental revenue information as of the periods indicated:
1/31/2019
4/30/2019
7/31/2019
10/31/2019
1/31/2020
4/30/2020
7/31/2020
10/31/2020
1/31/2021
MongoDB Enterprise
53
%
54
%
52
%
46
%
48
%
49
%
45
%
43
%
41
%
Direct Sales
77
%
77
%
78
%
78
%
79
%
79
%
81
%
82
%
83
%
(a) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.
